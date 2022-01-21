When we want to cook or heat something in a practical and fast way, we turn directly to our microwave oven.

It is one of the most used and sold appliances, precisely because of the advantages it offers. Thanks to this appliance, in fact, it would be possible to reduce the cooking times of food by even 4 times compared to other more traditional cooking methods.

Furthermore, microwave cooking would also have another advantage, which would concern the preservation of food micronutrients. As is well known, in fact, only raw foods truly keep their nutritional properties and characteristics intact which, on the other hand, are reduced with cooking.

Cooking in the microwave, on the other hand, would tend to better preserve the micronutrients of the food, also thanks to the reduced cooking times. Many people, however, think that it can be dangerous to health, for these reasons.

The real health risks of cooking food in the microwave would be these, science claims

The microwave oven, like anything else, has advantages and disadvantages. Many people are scared of this type of cooking, because they think that food cooked in this way can be radioactive, therefore dangerous for health.

In reality, as reported by research from the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research, this would not be the case. According to this study, in fact, there is no scientific data that would demonstrate a link between the use of the microwave and the increased risk of cancer.

As claimed on AIRC, therefore, food cooked in this way would not be radioactive, for one simple reason. The radiations we should be afraid of are high-energy ones, with an ionizing power. These alone could increase the risk of cancer.

This, however, would not happen with microwave ovens, which work with low-energy radiofrequency radiation, which therefore would not be dangerous for health.

Some risks, however, would exist

That said, you have to be careful about using your microwave, to avoid the risk of burns or scalds. For this reason, the microwave will need to be adequately shielded.

We also pay attention to how we store food.

In particular, some foods develop a bacterial load after they have been in the fridge for a few days. This will be reduced if the food is cooked in boiling water or in a pot, but it will not happen if we cook the food only in the microwave, precisely because of the reduced cooking times.

This could create gastrointestinal upset, infections or poisoning. We have revealed, therefore, that the real health risks of cooking food in the microwave oven would be these, says science.

The cup cake made in the microwave in 3 minutes

This is one of the tastiest and fastest recipes we could prepare with our microwave.

Pour 3 tablespoons of sifted flour, 2 of sugar and 2 of unsweetened cocoa powder into a cup.

Now add half a teaspoon of baking powder, half a tablespoon of chocolate chips, 2 tablespoons of milk and 1 egg. We mix everything perfectly, then bake in our microwave at maximum temperature for 2 minutes.