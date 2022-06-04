The real-life Caribbean island was revealed

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are taken to a mysterious island in the middle of the Atlantic in their new movie The lost Citybut the real-life location may still be picturesque.

Daniel Radcliffe plays a villain who kidnaps Loreta, Bullock’s romance writer, while Tatum plays her book cover, Alan, who tries to save her.

A heist adventure on a beautiful tropical island follows as they race to find valuable hidden treasure.

The movie is out in theaters now, and anyone who has seen the rom-com adventure may be wondering what real-life location was used to portray the mysterious island and named lost city.

news week is all you need to know where The lost City was shot.

The lost City shooting locations

Bullock, Tatum, Radcliffe and even Brad Pitt look adventurous in the lush terrain of this unnamed island. The lost Citybut in fact they are in the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic has been used in several big budget movies in the past, including M. Night Shyamalan. Ancient, pirates of the Caribbean, Godfather, Revelation book. Now and several seasons of the television series Survivor.

by The lost City, the filming was carried out especially in the surroundings of Samaná, Santo Domingo and Casa de Campo. Portions of the film, including the underwater episodes, were also filmed at Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios in the United Kingdom.

Some important moments in the film can be identified in real life. Bullock and Tatum’s characters visit a waterfall that closely resembles the Bayaguana waterfalls in Monte Plata.

On the set of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock

During production and after the film premiered, Tatum shared images and behind-the-scenes footage from his time with Bullock in the Dominican Republic.

In May 2021, he shared a photo of himself posing with Bullock while they were waist deep in the river. This was the first look of his fans The lost Cityeither the lost city of d what was it called then?

On August 16, 2021, he shared a video of him and Bullock on their last day of filming.

In honor of the celebration, he picks up his acting partner and jumps into the pool, which is the “Tanque Exterior” at Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios in San Pedro de Macorís.

Based on the clothing Bullock wears in the video, we know that it was worn at the end of the movie in a scene where Loretta and Alan are trying to escape from the caves of a lost city.

it’s in the package #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I have no words. I also have no words about how special Sandy Bullock is. We were absolutely made in the same lab and sometimes shared our brains. I ❤️ you girl. As you can see, I mount your jackets anywhere and forever. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yAXAf5D4x6 – Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) August 16, 2021

Then, on Monday, March 21, while waiting The lost City when he appeared, Tatum shared a photo of him and Bullock rock climbing while strapped into a harness. We know it was taken on a rocky hillside on set when he marked the spot for the Dominican Republic.

The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, is now showing in theaters in the United States and Canada.