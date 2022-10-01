Entertainment

the real Lionel Messi is finally among us – Sport.fr

Double scorer last night with Argentina in the 3-0 victory against Honduras in a friendly match, Lionel Messi feels better and better in club but also in selection.

In the mixed zone after the friendly match against Honduras (3-0 victory) the Pulga confided, in remarks relayed by the journalist Hadrien Grenier, that he was better in Paris than the season of his arrival: “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this. I arrived with a different head, more comfortable with the club, the locker room, my teammates, the game. I feel very good. I’m starting to have fun again!” Under contract with PSG until June 2023, he finally shows his qualities with very high level stats and 6 goals for 8 assists in 11 games since the start of the season with PSG.

