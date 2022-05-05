The real lives of the characters of ‘Downton Abbey’

The cinema premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era has brought the aristocratic Crawley family and their staff back into the news. Fans around the world of the six seasons of the series and now of the second film know all the details of the lives of these characters, but perhaps not so much about the artistic career and private life of the actors who play them.

The veteran Maggie Smith (Violet. Dowager Countess of Grantham), is also a widow in real life and is the only one of all her co-stars who holds the title of Lady, granted by Elizabeth II. With two Oscars, at 87 years old she continues to receive the affection of the public thanks to her last roles in downton abbey and in the saga of Harry Potter . With Penélope Wilton (75), her friend Isobel Crawley, she has worked on the film The exotic Marigold hotel . In real life, Wilton has been married twice and has a daughter and like her character in downton abbey He also suffered the loss of a son, although shortly after birth.

Michael Fox (Andrew Parker) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) at the premiere of the film. Couple in real life, they have a son AP/Joel C Ryan

Hugh Bonneville (58) will always be attached to his role as the elegant and polite Lord Grantham. But the general public may remember him as one of Hugh Grant’s friends in Notting Hill , who messes up with the character of Julia Roberts. Bonneville has been married since 1998, with an old friend who, upon meeting again, thought “I want to be with her”. They have a son, Felix.

Cora or Lady Grantham, his fictional wife, is played by Elizabeth McGovern (60). She, like her character, was born in the United States although she lives in London. In 1992 she married the British filmmaker and producer Simon Curtis (precisely director Downton Abbey: A New Era ), and they have two daughters. Her debut as an actress was in the Oscar-winning G current entity . Then she opted for the statuette as a supporting actress for Ragtime . She was the girlfriend of Sean Penn whom she met in goodbye to innocence .

Sean Penn and Elizabeth McGovern worked together on ‘Farewell to Innocence’ and were a couple before the actress moved to London. Getty Images

McGovern is a singer in a jazz group, Sadie and the Hotheads, and on breaks from filming the series she used to sing with Michelle Dockery (40) Lady Mary, who is also a singer. The eldest daughter of the Crawleys is in real life the youngest of three sisters. At the end of the third season she is left a widow, and a short time later she would also suffer the death of her fiancé, due to cancer. Earlier this year she got engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge.

Hugh Bonneville, Tim McInnerny, Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in ‘Notting Hill’ IMDB

In downton abbey Lady Mary and her sister Edith don’t get along, but in real life Dockery and Laura Carmichael are great friends (35). The latter a little over a year ago that she premiered as the mother of a child, Luca. The father is actor Michael C. Fox, who in Downton plays footman Andrew Parker.

Actors Jim Carter (Charles Carson) and Imelda Staunton (Maud), a couple in real life, at the premiere of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’. AFP

One of the strictest characters in the series is the butler Charles Carson. What would he think if he knew that Mrs. Hughes (housekeeper and also his wife) shares her life with a pirate. The actress Phyllis Logan (66) is married to Kevin McNally, the faithful friend of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean . The couple have a son. For his part, Carson has been linked to Elizabeth II for almost 40 years. Jim Carter (73), awarded for his role in shakespeare in love is married to actress Imelda Staunton, who plays the queen in future seasons of The Crown . Also, in the new movie downton abbey She also has a relevant role as Maud, cousin of the Dowager Countess.

Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes) with her husband, actor Kevin McNally at the premiere of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean. dead man’s chest’, in June 2006 at Disney Park in California Getty Images

Characters as charming as chauffeur and son-in-law Tom Branson can also have a dark side. Allen Leech (40), Irish like Branson, was Paul Prenter, who separates Freddy Mercury from his friends and companions in Bohemian Rhapsody . In real life, Leech is married to actress Jessica Blair-Herman and they are expecting their second child.

Sophie McShera (36) the cook’s assistant, Dasisy, also showed another very different face in the film Cinderella where she played one of the stepsisters.





read also

Isabel Claros

Rob James-Collier (45), butler Thomas Barrow, began his career as a model. He is married and has a 12-year-old son. Prior to downton abbey achieved popularity in the British series coronation street, where Joanna Froggatt (41), the maid Anna Bates also worked, although they did not coincide. The actress recently separated from the one who has been her husband for almost a decade. Little is known about the actor who plays John Bates, her husband in fiction. Brendan Coyle (58) is very secretive in everything that concerns his private life. It is known that he is a Manchester United fan and that Julian Fellowes wrote the role of Lord Grantham’s valet specifically for him.