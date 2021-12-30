The “real” magic of Neil Patrick Harris

As a child prodigy, a rookie at 15 (the film was Clara’s big heart), one of the most authoritative and committed voices on the Hollywood scene. Neil Patrick Harris, actor, writer (author of ‘The Magic Misfits’), illusionist, presenter, singer and voice actor, recent entrepreneur thanks to “Wandercade”, a web platform, creating content also related to lifestyle, is undoubtedly one of those characters who since at the beginning they tried not to improvise, but then to make the art of communication one of their points in favor. A veteran in the field, when it comes to cinema, television, theater, musicals, divided into over 30 years of career: from the success of series such as How I Met Your Mother (AND finally mom arrives) And A series of unfortunate events, to collaborations with names like David Fincher (Liar love) or Alexander Payne (Downsizing). But now is the time to Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, the fourth chapter of the mythological saga (out January 1, 2022, distributed by Warner Bros) which promises to be a visually and emotionally spectacular experience, even if only in recomposing its heroes, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). A world, in which Harris himself does not realize he can have entered.

What experience was it?

Lana, as a director, is hypnotic, strong, direct, well aware of what she has in mind. I have rarely met someone in my career who attracts everyone’s interest in what they have to say or do. The first time, flying from San Francisco to the set, I found myself next to extraordinary performers like Keanu Reeves, and in a moment I was already teleported into this digital machine, full of combinations and interactions.

There are films that change history, and so are characters that leave their mark on showbusiness. A bit like her.

The thing is, I keep working as hard as I can like performer, but often actors aren’t always able to choose exactly what they want. Sometimes something just happens. I have had incredible luck in approaching many things, and every time I have lived them almost as if it were a rebirth.

The Matrix “dilemma” remains the same: red pill (“you stay in wonderland”) or blue pill (“end of story”). What would you choose?

It depends on what definition each one gives. In my case, I’m not one who would definitely take the blue pill. I prefer to take risks, always have new adventures, be challenged. I am excited by the thought of finding myself in situations that make me feel uncomfortable, insecure, worried, that’s what I’m really looking for, because they give you the push to work harder. If you don’t give everything, of course you can also fall, but at least with the knowledge that it happened having given your best, trying different paths. This applies to cinema, music, theater. Go ahead, you can even fail, but discover nuances of this profession that you didn’t believe existed, and get out of your comfort zone.

Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures 1/4 A scene from the new “Matrix Resurrections” Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures 2/4 Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in “Matrix Resurrections” Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures 3/4 Neil Patrick Harris in “Matrix Resurrections” Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures 4/4 Neil Patrick Harris and Keanu Reeves in “Matrix Resurrections”

In the film he plays a psychologist. How interesting is it to discover the truth in people?

It is not so much exploring the mind as it is asking questions of someone who is exploring their own mind. In Matrix my role is to listen and try to help Thomas Anderson (Neo, ed) when he feels indecisive, fragile, about what is real and or what is right. Sometimes it’s not what you ask for, but it’s how you deal with people: if you are sincere they understand that in the end you are true and credible.

As an American (lives in New York, ed), however, he found his perfect place in Italy, where he married. How come?

My husband and I (actor and chef David Burtka, ed), before having children, we decided to travel, visiting different places in the world, without staying too long in one place, but moving, even for three consecutive weeks. The idea was to live an almost experience on the road. It happened in Costa Rica, Ireland. And then in Italy, where I spent one of the best times. I’m not just talking about food, excellent wine, cultural itineraries, there was something that guided us to stay: in Italy I discovered the importance and simplicity of small things, and it is there that I then found the city, Perugia, in which to crown our love story. Those landscapes are, as it were, attracted to us, as if we had been projected into a large training book, in which to get lost and rediscovered.

It’s all part of the great concept of “Made in Italy”.

For me it means first of all “made with passion, care and love”. Beauty is all here.

In the end, what attracts you most?

I’ve always been especially impressed by people. There are those who want to climb a mountain and succeed in the enterprise, and in their own way it makes a difference, perhaps it inspires, or there is someone who becomes an artist, after visiting an exhibition in a museum. This means making a choice, you get out of bed and take a direction, you don’t just sit in front of the television watching the news, you go outside and try to observe. The amazing thing is to meet people who then think like you, who have the same outlook on the world as you. Sometimes the most beautiful stories to be interpreted or developed arise from the everyday life you see in the streets.