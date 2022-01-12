The real mortgage figures: what has changed on interest rates

The subsidies on interest rates have meant that in 2021 there was a great growth in demand for mortgages, a small sign of economic recovery also favored by the measures adopted by the government to calm the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite rumors of an imminent rate hike, experts predict that the long positive wave on mortgages could last well into 2022.

Rates have increased by half a point since last January

The increase, albeit slight, on interest rates, however, it has already taken place at the end of the year. The annual percentage rate of charge (Taeg) went from 1.74% in September to 1.79% in December. Compared to the beginning of 2021, then, it has risen by half a point. Last January it was set at 1.27%. In any case, we are always on reasonable figures, especially if we take into account the fact that in 2011 interest rates were 4.5%. Then the slow decline began, first to 3% in 2014 and then to 2% in 2018.

The number of mortgages opened in 2021

We said that in 2021, with particularly favorable rates available, theRevenue Agency it has registered more than half a million homes on which financing has been approved, to be exact 513,481 properties. The Agency report divided the figure by territory. 313,132 homes (equal to 61%) are located in the North, 109,629 in the Center (21%), 90,601 in the South (18%). The total value of mortgages is around 400 billion euros, up compared to previous years (390 billion at the end of 2020 and 381 billion at the end of 2019).

The importance of concessions

The important result obtained in 2021 is also a consequence of the government incentives, such as subsidized mortgages for the under 36. The measures of this type have made it possible to give new impetus to the purchase and sale of properties. The Revenue Agency also announced that in the third quarter of 2021 there was an increase in trade by 22% compared to the same quarter of 2020, with a total of over 172 thousand operations. The fear that this boom could have a brake is given by the growth ofEuropean inflation, a fact that could affect the rise in interest rates.