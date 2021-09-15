From Meghan Markle to Brad Pitt, there are many celebrities who use names other than those registered at the registry office. Here is the real name of the most famous stars

Having a stage name is nothing new in the entertainment world: the practice of using a different name, perhaps more captivating or catchy to seek fame dates back to the early days of Hollywood, but do you know what the real name of your favorite stars is?

Some of the stars take inspiration from their friends and family simply by choosing the nicknames that have remained with him from childhood.

Others choose words that apparently make no sense but remain more etched in the memory.

Many times though we do not know which celebrities are called differently from their first name.

So here is a rundown of 15 Hollywood stars who have become famous under a different name than they have on the documents.

** 9 star secrets that will never make you look the way they used to **

** 15 actors who hate the role they became famous for **

Here’s what the real names of the most famous stars are

(Continue below the photo)

1. Blake Lively’s real name is …

The star’s first name Gossip Girl it’s not Blake Lively, but Blake Ellender Brown.

His father’s surname was in fact Brown, but it was he himself who chose a different path for his daughter.

Blake’s father, Ernie Brown, decided to break with tradition and take the surname of his wife (and Blake’s mother) Elaine Lively. Since that time, all of the couple’s children have taken their mother’s surname.

2. Brad Pitt

Few people know that Brad Pitt’s real name actually is William Bradley Pitt.

In this case, therefore, the stage name probably derives from the actor’s middle name as he was called as a child.

However, despite using his middle name for his professional life, Page Six reports that the actor he shows up with his first name, William, when he meets someone for the first time.

3. Reese Witherspoon

The actress’s full name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, so in this case the stage name is simply an abbreviation.

The actress never revealed when she actually decided to to be called Reese: when he made his first appearance in the world of cinema in 1991, at the age of 14, he was still using Laura Jeanne.

4. What is Rihanna’s real name?

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the singer of Wild Thoughts she always used her middle name, Rihanna, in the music business environment.

And as for her career as an entrepreneur, Rihanna chose to give her company her last name, Fenty.

However the artist told that her friends and family still call her Robyn, especially when they want to get his attention:

“I become a bit numb hearing Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna – said the singer – But when I hear Robyn, I pay attention.”

5. Natalie Portman

Born in Israel, the actress’s real name is a traditional Hebrew name, Neta-Lee Hershlag.

After emigrating to the United States in 1984, the family changed the surname Hershlag to Portman, the maternal grandmother’s maiden name of the actress. And Neta-Lee became Natalie.

6. Here’s what Meghan Markle’s real name is

Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think they know all about the couple, but they might be surprised that the Duchess of Sussex’s first name isn’t actually Meghan but Rachel (that’s right, that of his character in Suits!).

Meghan, however, is not a stage name but her middle name, having been baptized as Rachel Meghan Markle.

Although it is not clear why Meghan prefers not to be called Rachel, in an old interview she had said that her parents have actually called her Meghan or Meg all her life.

7. Emma Stone

Emma Stone’s real name is Emily Jean Stone.

The actress of La La Land he said he used a stage name since he was 16 because there was already an Emily Stone in Hollywood.

Loading... Advertisements

“I changed it to Emma because she was the closest thing to Emily, and I liked her. But most people who know me just call me ‘Em’, ”the actress explained in an old interview.

8. Gigi Hadid

Do you happen to know a certain Jelena Noura Hadid?

The real name of the supermodel is her own Jelena Noura, but her family soon started calling her Gigi, who was also the nickname of her mother as a child.

During an interview, Gigi Hadid revealed that she started using this nickname when she was in school.

“In first or second grade, there was a girl named Helena and the teacher was often confused … so the teacher asked my mother, ‘If you had to call Jelena by a nickname, what would it be?’ And my mother replies: ‘We call her Gigi sometimes’. “

Since that time, Gigi Hadid has become the model’s (stage) name.

9. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was actually born Destiny Hope Cyrus.

According to People, when she was a little girl, she smiled so much that her parents nicknamed her Smiley, who in the end simply morphed into Miley.

At 15, legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus, taking the same middle name as his father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

10. Irina Shayk

Here you go Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova, also known better as Irina Shayk.

The model’s real surname was only revealed recently, when tabloids discovered her legal name on the deed of sale of her Manhattan apartment.

The Russian supermodel had to change slightly his surname for simplicity of pronunciation.

11. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Shortly before becoming an internationally renowned pop star, Germanotta adopted her now famous stage name, Lady Gaga, taking inspiration from the Queen song from 1984, Radio Ga Ga.

12. Olivia Wilde

The stage name of the actress is a ‘ode to Oscar Wilde.

During her high school years the actress – whose real surname is Cockburn – began calling himself Wilde after playing the fictional character of Gwendolen in his high school’s version of The importance of being Earnest, just by Oscar Wilde.

13. Joaquin Phoenix

Before Joaquin Phoenix was Joaquin Phoenix, he was Joaquín Rafael … Bottom.

His parents John Bottom and Arlyn Dunetz were then part of the sect Children of God.

The actor spent the first few years of his life using his family surname, until his parents left the religious group in 1978 and they chose Phoenix as their new family surname.

14. Lana Del Rey

Until the age of 25, the singer always called herself by her first name, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.

According to rumors, the singer then decided to change his entire image to break into the world of music, going from shy and quiet Lizzy to daring Lana.

15. Julianne Moore

As for Emma Stone, to Julie Anne Smith (the actress’s real name) was told she had to change her name because there were already a Julie Smith and a Julie Anne Smith in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). “My father’s name was Peter Moore Smith, and my mother’s name was Anne Smith, and I used both of their names so as not to hurt anyone’s feelings, ”Julianne Moore explained in an old interview as she recounted how her stage name was born.