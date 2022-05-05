The real name of Yailin La Más Viral is uncovered: Anuel AA’s girlfriend is called Jorgina Guillermo Díaz

new love of Anuel AA is named Jorge Guillermo Diaz, but the world currently knows her as Yailin La Más Viral, which would become her stage name. The young woman is dynamite on social networks, especially since she seems to have no restraint when it comes to exposing her body, and facing any scandal.

And now that the real name of this singer has been revealed, her true age is also being revealed.

While her boy, Anuel AA is 29 years old. Yailin is just a teenager, as she is barely 19 years old. She this July 4th she will reach 20 years of age. That’s how clear the interpreter left it on her networks when she said: “Oh, stop comparing, she’s 21, she’s 22… I’m not even 20 yet, I’m 19. I’m on July 4.”

Let’s remember that Anuel was Karol G’s boyfriendColombian singer who, unlike Yailin, is older than the reggaeton player since La Bichota is 31 years old. La Bebecita is two years older than her ex “Bebecito”.

For their part, Yailin and Anuel AA live an explosive and almost dramatic love, since they got engaged in record time and she has now confirmed that she has been trying to get pregnant almost since the beginning of their relationship, although they are not yet expecting their first son.

Read more about Anuel AA and Karol G:

Yailin, Anuel’s girlfriend, comments that she is 19 years old, but the public says that she looks 30

Karol G was open-mouthed when they threw the entire contents of the glass in her face

Woman who threw a drink in Karol G’s face clarified what happened at the event