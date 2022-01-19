the real Neapolitan pizza is more and more international

The very famous Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Naples will open a soon new local even a New York, precisely in the West Village.

In addition to being very well known in our city, it is also known by all tourists in the world and is a must for anyone who comes to Naples and wants to taste the real Neapolitan pizza. It is so much true which in the Neapolitan headquarters offers only two types of pizza: the Margherita Pizza and the marinara, simple and direct.

In the Big Apple it will rise in Bank Street 2.

Julia Roberts’ pizzeria

In the movie “Eat, pray, love“(Eat, pray, love) with Julia Roberts, the famous actress stops by Michele during a trip to Italy that also sees her staying in Naples.

Hanging on the walls of the pizzeria in Forcella, Naples headquarters, there are just a few photos with scenes from the film turn to the tables of our temple of pizza. Now it will not be necessary to travel from New York to eat the tasty pizza because it will be the pizzeria that arrives in New York.

The Da Michele pizzeria in the West Village

The venue will be structured as follows:

will have two floors ;

; there will be three rooms ;

; the first room overlooking Greenwich Ave and there you will be able to eat home cooking and also has a second room at the back overlooking Bank Street;

and there you will be able to eat home cooking and also has a second room at the back overlooking Bank Street; the third room is in the basement with a space also suitable for private events. There is also one cellar with Italian wines high quality;

high quality; the menu also includes the pasta.

The venue will be led by chef Michele Rubini.

The opening date

The pizzeria will open in Spring 2022, but the exact date is not yet known. The opening has already been postponed once because it was originally scheduled for late last year.

The other clubs in the USA

It will not be the first office to open in the United States because there is already a local ad Hollywood, pizzeria that opened in 2019 giving Americans the opportunity to taste our splendid product.