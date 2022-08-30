The real phone call Jennifer Aniston mistook for a scene from Friends

Fans of the Friends series have made a viral scene from the seventh season that actress Jennifer Aniston mistook for a real phone call, after answering her own phone on the film set.

the classic comedy friends and which remains popular on many television stations that continue to broadcast it, has made its followers laugh for years. As if the series wasn’t funny enough, fans have been sharing bloopers (funny behind-the-scenes moments) over the years. However, one that confused the actress has gone viral on social networks Jennifer Aniston.

Friends: Jennifer Aniston’s Accidental Call

During the filming of the 15th episode of the seventh season entitled “The One With Joey’s New Brain”, Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) argue over who can date a cute guy who has left his phone in Central Perk. At one point, Rachel calls her phone to prove that Phoebe has stolen it, which surprises the star when she receives a call.

turns out Jennifer Aniston he was using his own cell phone during the shoot and somehow when he picked up the phone during the scene he accidentally dialed a number or picked it up because it was ringing, when he put the phone to his ear he realized there was actually someone there on the call and that it was someone close to her.

“Wow, is there really someone here. Hello? Hello, I’ll call you later, I’m shooting a scene,” Jennifer Aniston said.

Until now, the star never revealed who actually called her, because the scene happened 20 years ago. However, some imagine that it was the actor Brad Pitt, who was the then husband of the actress. Although Pitt did have a cameo appearance on Friends this season, it’s fun to imagine that he might have had a place in Friends history before then.

The images released over the years give the impression that the six main actors had a great time on the film set. the laugh of Lisa Kudrow is especially contagious Courtney Cox He mentioned her in the birthday wishes of Jennifer Aniston and herself after the actress Phoebe and it’s really funny to see how the actors get mad at each other and then try to get up to finish the scene. It would have been amazing to be part of a live audience.

Even though the last episode of friends aired in 2004, the cast reunited again in 2021 for a special emotional reunion, during which they reminisced about classic scenes, their spectacular ’90s fashion, and whether Ross and Rachel had a breakup.