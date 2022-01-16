The real positives at least double. But if vaccinated they get away with little

“The real infections are many more. We estimate that there are at least double the unclear positives “. Speaking is Michele Fiore, secretary of the provincial Fimmg: during the pandemic territorial medicine has confirmed the fundamental role of the soil, as a barrier and first contact with health for many citizens. And in this fourth wave that seems close to reaching its peak, family doctors are once again among the frontline healthcare figures.

Doctor, why are the numbers so underestimated?

“Each family doctor, out of an average of a thousand patients, in the Viterbo area receives at least 15 reports a day between isolations and quarantines. But there are many cases that escape: the asymptomatic, for example, do not know they are infected and almost never undergo a tampon. The antigenic ones, then, if positive are almost always confirmed by molecular but if negative they are not always reliable “.

Beyond the numbers, what are the health conditions of the infected?

“For those who have 3 doses, the disease almost always results like a cold. None of my clients ended up in hospital with the third dose, so also among my colleagues I hear. The majority of hospitalized people are not vaccinated ”.

What is your role at this stage?

“The tasks are enormous. Vaccinations, first of all. But also the management of positives. Between emails, phone calls and whatsApp, each of us must guarantee over sixty answers every day. Each new case must be communicated to the Infectious Diseases of the Local Health Authority, we must manage isolations and quarantines, even returns to work and school. And this in a moment the family doctors are lacking in different areas of Tuscia. A further burden is then put on by the no vax “.

Are the requests for exemption continuing?

“Not only that, the e-mails with warnings, various threats and claims to display vaccination are increasing. At this point, like Fimmg, we turned to lawyers to defend ourselves. All these situations create further difficulties for us doctors, already burdened by an immense amount of work and responsibilities “.

Do you make swabs too?

“Yes, we have the unsanitary. But as the law provides, we can only refer you to patients who are suspected cases, those who are positive and must come out of isolation, as well as those who must return to school or work. In the latter case, however, we are noticing improper requests: some employers demand a tampon for employees who are ill for other illnesses, before they return to service. Arguments often arise because we cannot test for these requests. They have to go to pharmacies and, unfortunately, pay out of their own pockets since the employer doesn’t do it “.