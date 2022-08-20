The real reason behind the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is revealed

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, better known as ‘Brangelina’, they formed one of the most successful couples in Hollywood. However, her seemingly happy marriage came to an end in September 2016, when the actress issued a statement through her lawyers announcing her marriage. separation of Pitt after more than a decade together and six children together.

In the brief, the lawyers pointed out: “This decision was made with the well-being of the family in mind. She will not comment on it and asks respect and privacy for his family.” A few hours later, the actor sent a message along the same lines: “I am very sad about this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our children. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this time.”

A tough fight on the plane

Since the divorce took place almost six years ago, there has been speculation as to which are the real reasons that caused the breaking off One of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. It has been now that a possible trigger has been revealed: a discussion on a plane.

Apparently, this took place just a few days before their breakup was made public for what they described as “irreconcilable differences“. Why is this alleged discussion coming to light now during a flight? The reason is clear: Angelina Jolie has just filed a demand under the name of Jane Doe in which he asks the FBI for all the documents related to the research about the event. The objective? Find out why no charges were filed against her then-husband after that fight.

Pitt tried to attack one of his sons

Various media like Page Six Y People have had access to report which took place hours after the altercation. In it you can read that Angelina Jolie told the agents that Brad Pitt had been drinking before the flight and showed “pissed off“From the moment they got on the private jet with their six children. While they were flying, the actor spilled beer on her when she was trying to sleep. Minutes later, Pitt took Jolie to the bathroom to continue arguing, yelling at her “You’re screwing up this family” and “grabbed her by the head, shaking her.” Faced with this situation, one of his children asked his mother if he was okay, to which the actor replied: “It’s not okay. It’s ruining this family.”

Faced with this situation, the son, whose identity is unknown, shouted “It’s not her, it’s you!”, to which Pitt tried to answer trying to attack him. By defending her son from being assaulted, Jolie suffered injuries on the back and elbow of which he later reported with photographs. After the altercation, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox testified about what happened before the police officers, beginning a bitter battle between two of the most prominent figures in the film industry.

