The real reason Blake Lively won’t work with a stylist

Blake Lively may have the wherewithal to work with the best stylists on the planet, but where would the fun be in that?

Although Lively joked in a Vogue video earlier this year that her involvement in her appearance may have something to do with her star sign: “Or that I need a life…”, the truth is that she loves dressing up. up. As she explained in a Glamor interview with her best friend Florence Welch in 2011, styling has always been her favorite hobby. In light of that, the mere idea of ​​hiring a stylist has always been too much for her. “I thought: this is one of my favorite hobbies! And am I going to pay someone to steal my hobby? It’s a terrible idea!” she pondered.

Several years later, it’s safe to say that nothing has changed. Speaking with WWD in 2018, she reiterated that the creative aspect of designing and dressing is one of her greatest joys, noting that she loves seeing things come together so quickly, especially compared to her career as an actress. “You have to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my work you do it and then two years later it’s finished,” she noted. Fortunately for Lively (and fashionistas, far and wide!) her quickest gratification has nothing to do with the timelessness of her most iconic #lewks.