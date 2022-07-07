the real reason Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t return to Man Utd training

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t return for pre-season training with the club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand insisted that a member of Ronaldo’s family has health issues.

The 37-year-old has yet to report to Carrington ahead of the new season as he is said to have asked to leave United this summer.

But Ferdinand said: “I’ve seen people being a bit disrespectful. The way people wonder if he’s not there and the hysteria surrounding him. A member of his family is not well, so he is not in training.

“He is the most complete and professional athlete we have seen on these shores. The most professional athlete we’ve seen in over 15 years and people are wondering about the professionalism of this guy and the reason for his absence from training.

“It is possible that he wants to leave, that he is not happy with certain things at the football club, but in terms of professionalism, this guy is training where he is – we have seen the photos.

“His family is there, he needs to be where they are and you have to respect that. It’s as simple as that. Could the club have communicated better? Most likely. »

Advertising