The real reason for Sandra Bullock’s retirement from acting

A few months ago, Sandra Bullock surprised her followers after announcing that retires from acting. After her last film “The Lost City”, in which she starred alongside Channing Tatum, the Hollywood star, she assured that she was very convinced of her decision.

As it is remembered, Bullock rose to fame with his participation in the film “Maximum speed” with Keanu Reeves. Subsequently, she has ensured her talent and versatility as an actress by participating in films such as “Miss Congeniality”, “La Propuesta”, “Gravedad”, “Ocean’s 8: Las emfadoras” and “Imperdonable”. So after reaching the peak of success, why did she make the decision to withdraw from it?

Why did Sandra Bullock retire from acting?

During the SXSW Festival, where Sandra Bullock was promoting “The Lost City”, the actress assured that she was going to temporarily withdraw from acting because she needed to rest and spend time with her family.

“I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means I’m going to give myself some time off.”he explained.

Then, the 57-year-old interpreter gave more details about the reason for her retirement, since Sandra Bullock suffers from burnout or professional burnout syndrome. Therefore, the Oscar winner for her role in “A Possible Dream”, she will take a break.

“I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it. Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there.”commented to The Hollywood Reporter.

Will he return to acting?

The work that the actress has been doing caused physical and emotional wear and tear that prevents her from continuing her career. However, her Sandra Bullock does not consider this to be final, but she still has to assess how long she will need to recover energies. “If I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement”he emphasized.