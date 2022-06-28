the real reason for their breakup revealed

A few weeks ago, Shakira and Gérard Piqué announced their separation after more than 12 years of love and two children. If many rumors announced that an infidelity on the part of the famous footballer was at the origin of this rupture, in reality, the couple would no longer be together for a completely different reason.

It’s been official for several weeks, the love story between Shakira and Gérard Piqué is now to be combined with the past. As a reminder, this is the Saturday, June 4, 2022 that the two stars announced their rupture in a communicated published by the communication agency of the singer. ” We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. thank you for your understanding” they said. This followed rumors of infidelity. Indeed, the FB Barcelona player allegedly had an affair with the mother of Pablo Gavi, one of his teammates. He would also have heavily dredged Suzy Cortez whom he allegedly asked several times to send him Pictures from her naked.

For many, these supposed infidelities were the reasons for this breakup. But, in reality, the separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique would have happened because of something else entirely. And it’s Roberto Garcia, the former boyfriend of one of the sisters of the singer who revealed everything during an interview with ESdiaro, a Spanish media. According to his information, the parents of Sasha and Milano had a perfect relationship. The only problem between them would be economic and this one would have started a few months ago. “From what a very close person told me, there was an economic problem between the two. Gérard Pique allegedly asked Shakira for money for an investment and the singer’s family refused to give it to him. They don’t mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%” said the soccer player.

And Roberto Garcia did not stop there in the confidences. Always to our colleagues from the Spanish site ESdiaro, the ex-brother-in-law of the singer revealed that the interpreter of WakaWaka would have always known that his relationship with the famous sportsman would not go to marriage. “Shakira focused on Gérard Piqué becauseshe wanted him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him” . So these are amazing statements that you have to take with many tweezers the meltynauts!