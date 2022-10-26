The real reason Grey’s Anatomy was almost canceled before it premiered

Grey’s Anatomy has been a real success since it premiered in 2005, however Shonda Rhimes has just revealed that there were a lot of people who thought otherwise and almost canceled the ABC series.

Grey’s Anatomy, in addition to being a true audience success that has already reached its 19th season on ABC, has been a pioneer in the entertainment industry in many ways. And this was something Shonda Rhimes he planned from the beginning, because in his opinion the entertainment industry had to start reflecting on television what people were experiencing on a daily basis.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005 and its plot was a real scandal at the time

That’s how Grey’s Anatomy first featured women having relationships for no other purpose than to have fun. It also normalized same-sex relationships and parenthood, pregnancy terminations simply because they were unwanted, divorces, and of course death.

But D According to Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes herself, this almost didn’t happen because the show was subjected to scrutiny from a room of aging executives who were outraged that a woman was associating with a man who was her boss. the night before starting a new job.

It happened just after the premiere of the pilot episode of Grey’s Anatomy that introduced the then intern Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) sleeping with Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey) who was the head of neurosurgery at the hospital where she was due to start her residency the next day. However, that one-night stand ended up becoming a long and epic relationship that resulted in the couple’s three children.

“I remember being called into a room full of old men to tell me the show was a problem. Because no one was going to watch a show about a woman sleeping with a man the night before her first day on the job, and they were talking very really”.

Grey’s Anatomy featured Meredith and Derek’s romance in its pilot episode, which almost got the show canceled

According to Shonda Rhimes at the time there had never been a show on network television in which a female lead character owned her sexuality. None of the executives believed the show would be successful and wanted to cancel it. Fortunately, the metrics spoke for themselves and Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for almost two decades, being the favorite of the fans. .

In the middle of the meeting room, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy revealed that those stories that were told in the series were based on her own experience, so it was true that what the series was showing was happening in the world and many people were going to identify with the characters, something that still happens to this day.