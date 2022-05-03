The real reason Jony Ive left Apple

Tripp Mickle’s newly released book ‘After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul” (After Steve: How Apple Became a Billion Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul) – deals with the future of the company after the death of Steve Jobs. Among many other aspects, Mickle attaches great importance to the sudden and unexpected departure -after more than twenty years at Apple- of Jony Ive, the company’s renowned head of design, Steve Jobs’ right-hand man and architect of the design of the best products from Apple: the iMac (1998), the iPod (2001), the iPhone (2007), and the iPad (2010).

In preparing the book, reporter Mickle has exhaustively compiled numerous public sources and has conducted more than 200 interviews with company employees and advisers. The author unravels the fall of Jony Ive and links it to the rise of Tim Cook, chief operating officer under Steve Jobs and the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) since the founder’s death. Mickle believes that these two factors have been decisive in what he defines as the loss of Apple’s soul.

The loss of “soul” of Apple

The fall of Jony Ive and the rise of Tim Cook

FILE – This June 3, 2019, file photo shows Jony Ive at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. EFE

Jony Ive was considered for decades the second most important person within the Cupertino company, ahead of even co-founder Steve Wozniak and Cook. Jobs himself called him Apple’s “spiritual partner.” As Clay Shirky explains in The New York Times in a review of Mickle’s book, the company changed internally after the death of Steve Jobs, with whom Ive was very close. With Tim Cook at the helm, the importance of design took a backseat, something Ive never agreed with.





The author reviews some episodes that illustrate the company’s new philosophy. During the creation of the Apple Watch, Apple’s smart watch, Cook decided that the design was not so important, contrary to the opinion of the British engineer. This caused the focus of the product to transmute from fashion to fitness. From then on, Ive’s attitude changed completely.

disagreements

During the creation of the Apple Watch Cook decided that the design was not so important

After the launch of the Apple Watch, Ive’s involvement diminished and he began to be absent. For his part, Cook continued to change the direction of the company, with decisions such as bringing former Boeing CFO James Bell into the company. He replaced Mickey Drexler, a change Ive never supported, nor did he support Cook giving more and more of a voice to the finance department. In short: Cook went for the technocrats to the detriment of “artists” like Ive.





Regarding the departure of Jony Ive, the book recounts that one night in June 2019 he gathered his design team in a theater and they all watched the movie together. Yesterday. According to the New York Times article, the choice could not be more successful, since it involved a “two-hour exploration of the eternal conflict between art and commerce.”

Following the screening of the film, Ive told his team that “art needs the right space and support to grow.” The next day, Apple’s former design director confirmed that his time at the company was about to endpraising his team and urging his employees to keep the company’s original identity alive.