The REAL reason Ryan Reynolds REFUSES to work with Scarlett Johansson

Although the former couple formed by Ryan Reynolds Y Scarlett Johansson They ended their relationship in the best possible way, that is, free of rumors and others, it seems that where there was fire, ashes remain, since Reynolds asked that he not be included in projects alongside his ex. He knows what the real reason why ryan denies a to work with Scarlett, his former partner for more than 10 years.

Currently Ryan Reynolds he is happily married to Blake Lively, with whom he already has three children; Since 2012, the actor has continued with his life in a normal way within the performance. However, it is known that since he began within the Marvel franchise, the actor has had a concern and which he has to do with Scarlett Johansson. Well, it is known that the reason for which I know denies a to work with her it has to do with their divorced status.

