The REAL reason Ryan Reynolds REFUSES to work with Scarlett Johansson

Although the former couple formed by Ryan Reynolds Y Scarlett Johansson They ended their relationship in the best possible way, that is, free of rumors and others, it seems that where there was fire, ashes remain, since Reynolds asked that he not be included in projects alongside his ex. He knows what the real reason why ryan denies a to work with Scarlett, his former partner for more than 10 years.

Currently Ryan Reynolds he is happily married to Blake Lively, with whom he already has three children; Since 2012, the actor has continued with his life in a normal way within the performance. However, it is known that since he began within the Marvel franchise, the actor has had a concern and which he has to do with Scarlett Johansson. Well, it is known that the reason for which I know denies a to work with her it has to do with their divorced status.

Related news

The above has to do with the fact that real reason by which Ryan Reynolds I know denies a to work with Scarlett Johansson It is because this type of divorce relationship that they maintain can affect the career of the two actors. This whole thing about possibly working together on a set again relates to Reynolds’ role in ‘Deadpool’ and Scarlett’s as ‘Black Widow’; however, both fans and writers see this as impossible.

Despite this, Ryan Reynolds stands firm and denies a to work with Scarlett Johansson For the simple fact that rumors resurface that may affect the private lives of the two actors, of whom the end of their relationship is known, they remain on very good terms.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reveal Their Friendship Started Over Scarlett Johansson

For some time, between Scarlett Johansson and Hugh Jackman there is a very close friendship, so when Ryan Reynolds He was the actress’s partner, Hugh asked him to treat her well. From that moment on, the actress became the protagonist of the friendship that arose between these two actors who now come together in a new installment of ‘Deadpool’.

The friendship that exists between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has crossed the limits because for several years now, they have been participants in different joke fights, which shows that their friendship is unique; besides that after Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson they parted ways, Hugh and Ryan remain friends to this day.