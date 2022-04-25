The real reason she’s still single after divorcing Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the strongest couples of HollywoodMany even believed that since their relationship began in 2005, they would remain together forever. But the news of their divorce broke the hearts of Brangelina fans.

After their divorce, the followers of the actors believe that Brad Pitt has done better than Angelina in love, as the mother of six children is still single in 2022. Although she is only one interpreter’s decision that he has decided to give priority to other things and put the matters of the heart on hold.

Why is Angelina Jolie still single in 2022?

After his separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt struggled to get back into the dating game after 12 years of marriage. A source close to him told Us Weekly that “The problem is that he hates the process and how he can’t even go out for coffee without the rumors starting”.

Of course, despite everything, he is still linked to different women, Jennifer Aniston, his ex-wife; and Andra Day, Stevie Wonder’s singer protégé, are part of this list. But both denied the rumours.

For her part, Angelina Jolie admitted that she is single due to her high standards in the search for a future partner. However, fans still find a way to speculate about a possible relationship between the actress and the singer. The Weeknd.

In fact, a series of photographs emerged of the two of them in an Italian restaurant talking for hours, while sharing their passion for humanitarian projects to improve the lives of children.

Every time Angelina Jolie is questioned about love, she briefly answers that for the moment is focused on caring for her six children and humanitarian work instead of finding romantic love for her.