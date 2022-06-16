The real reason that led to the firing of the actress Lauren Cohan of The Walking Dead

Actress Lauren Cohan has been one of the fundamental pieces of the series The Walking Dead, however, there was a time when she was away from the AMC program, revealing some time later that the star had been fired for a curious reason.

June 16, 2022 1:46 p.m.

the debut of The Walking Dead in 2010, it is still one of the most talked about topics by fans of the show, because they assure that the first seasons are the best that have been shown for AMC Until now. Especially from the second installment, when new members joined the cast and the story of the zombie drama expanded, as the actress Lauren Cohan.

The Walking Dead: What happened to actress Lauren Cohan and her dismissal

The actress Laura Cohan first appeared in the second episode of season 2 of The Walking Dead, entitled “Bleeding”, playing Maggie Rhee (née Greene). Her participation in the program has been one of her most fundamental, gradually falling in love with Gleen Rhee (Steven Yeun), another of the main characters of the zombie drama. The advancement of him for each of the installments made the popularity of the series increase much more.

However, by season 9 Maggie left the relative safety of the community she had been taking over, Hilltop Colony, to join a different band of survivors. At least, that was the narrative reason for her absence shown by the producers of the AMC drama. But, behind the scenes, the situation was totally different and it was because her star had been fired.

Behind the scenes, contract renegotiations Lauren Cohan for season 9 of The Walking Dead They hadn’t gone as she expected. Cohan refused to settle for less, and she was written out of the AMC show, going on to star in the ABC television network action drama “Whiskey Cavalier” in 2019. It was sadly canceled after its first thirteen episodes.

The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan spoke about her dismissal momentarily

According to Lauren CohanLong before she was fired and the report was revealed that her only concern was money, she already had one foot out the door before contract negotiations broke down for another season of The Walking Dead. But, in an interview for Entertainment Weekly, the actress reflected on her participation and she said that she was tired and wanted to experience other things:

“Eight years is a long time to spend on a character.”

Fortunately, for fans of The Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan she returned again to play Maggie in the final episodes of the second part of the tenth installment. She has currently finished filming the final episodes of the eleventh season, with which she will definitively close the show. AMC after ten long years.