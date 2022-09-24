The real reason why airplane mode should be activated during a flight – Teach Me About Science

If you are a frequent traveler, you will know that during a trip it is mandatory to activate the airplane mode or turn off the cell phone. Some think that by not doing this the aircraft will not be able to take off, others believe that the flight could suffer an accident, but what is the real reason why activating airplane mode is essential in flights?

Airplane mode is a cell phone setting that disables the phone’s connection to Wi-Fi and wireless networks. With this mode activated you cannot talk on the phone or send text messages. This feature is an alternative to not powering off the phone completely. So you can listen to music during the flight or take pictures.

Today mobile devices can be used everywhere. But the reason why you have to activate airplane mode during a flight is important so as not to interfere with the signals of the aircraft crew. One study found that personal electronic devices are capable of emitting a signal within the frequency band of the aircraft’s communications and navigation systems, generating electromagnetic interference.

In other words, because the phone can’t find a connection, it sends out strong electrical signals to find a signal tower to connect to. This generates some interference in the signals from the crew and driver’s headphones. Considering that commercial aircraft typically have a capacity of more than 300 passengers, and that at least half have a mobile device, the amount of interference is high and increasingly annoying.

Such interference can be a problem in the critical stages of the flight (takeoff and landing), but in the rest of the flight it is not a big problem. It is important to activate airplane mode as soon as the crew tells you to. Attending to all indications related to wireless networks is essential. In some countries the use of airplane mode is mandatory, if this rule is not heeded the passenger could have monetary consequences.

It has been mentioned that the use of airplane mode also has to do with how attentive you have to be on the flight. The cell phone can be a distraction when an accident happens or you need to follow some indication. Being attentive to the environment contributes to making more conscious decisions in any situation. For this reason, it is necessary to store the devices during critical moments of the flight.



How to turn on airplane mode

The way to activate airplane mode may vary depending on the device being used. Here are the ways to do it, according to Computerhope’s recommendations.

From Android cell phone

From the device home screen, swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers.

On the “Quick Settings” screen tap the “Airplane Mode” option to turn it on or off.

From an iPhone device

From your device’s home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen or down from the top right (iPhone X or higher).

Tap the airplane icon to turn “Airplane Mode” on or off. The icon turns orange when enabled and returns to its default hue when disabled.