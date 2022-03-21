The real reason why Marlene Favela left The Lord of the Skies

New productions arrive on the small screen every year. Some of them manage to win the applause of the public, while others become failures. Without a doubt, The Lord of the heavens is part of the first group. Great figures passed through this series, as is the case of Marlene Favela.

This production was broadcast on Telemundo and launched several seasons due to its worldwide popularity. In addition to having an intriguing and addictive plot, it also had an all-star cast.

Among them was Marlene Favela, an actress who has accustomed us to great interpretive works. All the characters that fell into her hands were perfectly executed and captivated the audience. Since she joined said story, her fans were eager to see more scenes starring her. However, the actress only participated in the second season and said goodbye to the program.

Why did Marlene Favela leave The Lord of the Skies?

Marlene Favela He has fans all over the world. When he joined The Lord of the heavensa production that sweeps many countries, viewers wanted to meet him and see how far he would go in history.

Although she had chips to continue in production, the actress decided to step aside and end her participation in the second season. In this way, the audience had to say goodbye to La Gober.

After a long time, the interpreter decided to break the silence and reveal the real reason why she stepped aside. Apparently, the production wanted it to be part of the third season as well.

Although the offer seemed very tempting, the actress decided to decline it for this reason: she had another project on the way with Televisawhich had already been scheduled for quite some time and the opposite had already been negotiated.

“That is the reason why Victoria comes out in the second season, otherwise we would have seen her in many more seasons“He declared with total sincerity Marlene Favela. According to her words, she would have loved to continue in The Lord of the heavens.

Despite the fact that the actress only appeared in one season, fans still remember her fondly. There are no plans for her to return for the eighth season, but Rafael Amaya will do so as Aurelio Casillas. This was confirmed by Telemundo, and the followers are more than happy about the news. Did you like Marlene in the series?

