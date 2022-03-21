The real reason why Marlene Favela left The Lord of the Skies

James 34 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

New productions arrive on the small screen every year. Some of them manage to win the applause of the public, while others become failures. Without a doubt, The Lord of the heavens is part of the first group. Great figures passed through this series, as is the case of Marlene Favela.

This production was broadcast on Telemundo and launched several seasons due to its worldwide popularity. In addition to having an intriguing and addictive plot, it also had an all-star cast.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The secret that Scarlett Johansson does not want her children to know

Scarlett Johansson is very proud of her life and the path she had to go …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved