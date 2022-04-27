The real reason why Paco Palencia appeared at a Chivas conference: Technician or manager?

Everything seemed very normal in Verde Valle when on the morning of this Wednesday, April 27, the defender of Club Guadalajara, Hiram Mier, had a talk with the media about the current situation of the team and his personal situation, but the surprise of many was that Francisco Palencia was connected to said event generating all kinds of controversy.

For some the fact that Palencia was at the press conference represented that he would be interested in what one of his “next directed” had to say, because unofficial versions gave at some point to Palencia as one of the candidates to assume the reins of the Sacred Flock, after the departure of Marcelo Leaño.

Others indicated that he would take a managerial position, so his presence was not crazy, however, all ended in mere speculation about his surprise appearance in a talk where only accredited media have the link for connection and even having it, Chivas communication address is the one that allows or notadmission to their conferences.

Why was Paco Palencia at the Chivas conference?

Later it was the Fox Sports commentator, Fernando Cevallos, who put an end to the rumors by indicating that Palencia, who had a good time with Chivas between 2003 and 2005 scoring 18 goals in 93 games, he was present because he is a Fox collaborator but based in the United States.

“Paco Palencia currently collaborates with @FOXDeportes in the USA that was the reason why he was present this morning at the Chivas conference”, was what the communicator published on his Twitter account, terminating the versions that placed him as part of the rojiblanca institution that on Friday closes the regular phase visiting Necaxa.

