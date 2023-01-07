The real reason why Santiago Ormeño will not be with Chivas in the match against Monterrey for Matchday 1

The attacker had a stupendous performance in the pre-season, so it was strange that he was not called up for the duel against the royals.

There is no deadline that is not met and the Chivas de Guadalajara will take action this Saturday, January 7, in their debut on Matchday 1 corresponding to the Clausura 2023 Tournament visiting Monterrey on the field of the BBVA Stadium, where the first surprise appeared on Friday afternoon when the strategist Veljko Paunović gave to those summoned for this important commitment.

The absence that most attracted attention was that of the goalscorer Santiago Ormeño, who had served as one of the key pieces in the attack of the Sacred Flock During the preparation matches, he even had the luxury of scoring a hat-trick in the win against Santos Laguna in the Sky Cup 4-0 and also had several duels as a starter in this competition, as well as in the mini tour of Spain.

Nevertheless, In the list of 22 summoned, the Chivas strategist surprised with some names that appeared among the who made the trip to the Sultana del Norte on Friday afternoon, but among the news Ormeño was not included due to a technical decision that has nothing to do with any off-court situation.

Why wasn’t Santiago Ormeño called up against Monterrey?

On the official website of Guadalajara, the names of the elements that will be taken into account were published Y the goalkeeper Eduardo García appears accompanying Miguel Jiménez and José Raúl Rangel, but according to the journalist Fernando Cevallos Ormeño’s absence is solely because Paunović saw José Tepa González, the reinforcement Daniel Ríos and Ronaldo Cisneros at a better time.

“The first surprise of the year is that the goalscorer of the Preseason of Chivas, who does not enter the call due to a technical decision. Everything indicates that Ronaldo Cisneros or Daniel Ríos, They both already have their transfer, they will occupy the position of 9 in the match against Rayados. I know it’s a technical decision, perhaps he saw Ríos, Cisneros and ‘Tepa’ better in training, who are the ones he has at 9”, explained the statement.

Goalkeepers: Miguel Jimenez, Raul Rangel, Eduardo Garcia.

Defenses: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco, Jesús Sánchez, Antonio Briseño, Alejandro Mayorga, Cristian Calderón.

Media: Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán, Rubén González, Eduardo Torres, Pável Pérez, Sergio Flores.

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Daniel Rios, Jose Gonzalez, Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros, Ronaldo Cisneros.

