The real reason why Scarlett Johansson does not have social networks

Social networks are a phenomenon that has become for many something indispensable in their lives. In fact, some even find opportunities and styles of living and show how they do it. And it is that sharing the day to day with the followers simply became normal.

The famous Black Widow, from the Marvel movies, spoke a few years ago about it with the British media LADbible: “I didn’t grow up with social networks. I was already semi-formed when the phenomenon started, so I think I just don’t have the brain power to deal with it. Keeping up with friends and family already requires a lot of my mind. I’ve never had any social media so I don’t know if I’m missing something. Although maybe I must be missing some fun things about it.”

It was not the first time she touched on the subject, in fact, the beautiful New Yorker also told the Interview medium some time ago: “Personally, I don’t feel the need to promote myself in that way. But as a means of sharing information and raising awareness about certain issues, I think these platforms are unparalleled.”

For Johansson, social networks are not to be known, nor does she feel the need to use them, for her they are: “incredible tools to communicate information, especially about different causes, crises or movements”.

With the above, he complemented said medium that: “Having said that, I don’t have a Facebook or Twitter account, and I don’t know how I feel about this idea of, ‘Now, I’m going to dinner, and I want everyone to know that I’m having dinner at this time.’ That, to me, is a very strange phenomenon.”

Something that the famous artist is clear about is that she treasures her privacy. She is not at all interested in sharing her daily life with the world. “It always surprises me that certain actors have Twitter accounts. I guess they use it in a way that works for them. But I would prefer people to have less access to my personal life. If I could keep it that way, I’d be a happy woman.”