the real reason why the premiere of the DC movie has been postponed

Many media outlets have rushed to publish lately that Amber Heard had been fired from ‘Aquaman 2’, alluding to a non-existent Forbes article. Well, she really did get to be mentioned in passing in that medium more than a year ago in a text about how Emilia Clarke He had sold his house for a millionaire figure. Already then she was published and denied. And now I am afraid that it is appropriate to do the same in the face of the wave of disinformation taking advantage of the legal battle of the actress with Johnny Depp.

The truth is that the filming of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has already finished and that Heard participated in it without major incidents. Yes, there is an online petition with almost 4 million signatures to remove her from the film and it is not convenient to rule out the rumors that her presence in the DC film has been reduced to just 10 minutes. But she’s still in the movie and it’s almost impossible for that to change.

Someone will take the opportunity to mention the case of Depp in ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, but his departure from that film occurred when he had just shot a scene. Changing it completely is something much more complicated, and there is some precedent – the signing of tig notaro to replace Chris D’Elia in ‘Army of the Dead’ or Christopher Plummer reshooting all the scenes of kevin spacey in ‘All the Money in the World’ – but Hollywood has shown us lately that it’s a highly unlikely solution.

why has it been postponed

Let us remember, for example, Armie Hammer in ‘Death on the Nile’ or Ezra Miller in ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ -and good brown has Warner on his hands with ‘The Flash’-. It is too costly a move to do retrospectively, and besides the james wan He has already made it very clear that the reason why the premiere of the sequel to ‘Aquaman’ has been postponed was due to the need for more time to complete the titanic visual effects work required by the film.

The director of ‘Maligno’ had no casts to be shown “grateful for the extra time needed” to have everything ready, confessing shortly after that “I couldn’t arrive for the December date as much as I like the Christmas gap“. Lovers of conspiracy theories may be thinking that this is going to be used to digitally replace Heard, but there is nothing even remotely similar to an official information about it. Like more or less, Heard will continue to be Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’.