The real reason why the SIM removal key on Android phones comes with a hole – FayerWayer

The growth that the cell phone industry has had in the last 15 years is amazing. You just have to look at the old BlackBerry or the first touchscreen smartphones that came with operating systems from Android to feel that we are looking at an item from prehistory.

And the advance in technology is not only in the functionalities of the operating systemwhere it is clearly more noticeable; hardware and part architecture in which cell phones are distributed has also seen changes that have served to make the equipment much more functional.

One of many changes is the back of the devices. Before it was very normal that with your own hands you would remove the back cover to remove the battery and thus place the SIM card.

In an era where charging was a much bigger problem than it is now. There were people who had two batteries. So, if it was the case that the “death” of energy caught you in the street, you simply changed the battery and problem solved.

Fortunately, the inconvenience of charging was solved, although there are still some clueless people who do not care so much about charging the cell phone, there are many tools to power the cell phone without having to resort to the old practice of replacing the battery.

That made the back now not removable by any individual with their bare hands. and that the card Android SIMs It will change places and it is now handled with a small tray that is usually found on the sides of smartphones.

SIM key drills cellphone microphone (Image: JerryRigEverything)

The SIM card and its removal key on Android cell phones

To remove this tray, the same equipment comes with a small key that is nothing more than a fine tip that enters a small hole. You press with a little force and the same container comes out so you can place your SIM card on Android.

This tiny pointed device has a kind of handle in the shape of a circle. And the reality is that we had never asked ourselves the reason in this way that, certainly, makes it difficult to manipulate for those with large hands.

It was better to make a flat surface and thus offer greater comfort to the one who holds it. But that hole, circle or hollow part has a very important purpose for the world of cell phones.

According to a review by El Español, a portal that consulted with the people of Xiaomithis hole is made for you to add it to your keychain and not lose it, since it is very small.

How often do I need to change my SIM? Some may rightfully ask. Well, the answer is that this was not intended for the common user, but for technicians who work with cell phones and constantly need to have this little key at hand.