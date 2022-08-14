The real reason Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens ended their relationship

The stars of High School Musical were in a relationship from 2005 to 2011. Find out how they met, how they impacted Hollywood and why they broke up after the success of Disney.

In recent weeks, the most loyal fans of High School Musical they began to speculate with the theory of a reunion between the actors of the original trilogy. It is that not only the participation of Corbin Bleu in High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesthe Disney+ series, but also Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens They visited, just a few days apart, the school where the famous films directed by Kenny Ortega were filmed. How is your relationship today?

Currently, each of them shines with their own careers, making it clear that Disney was left behind for them. But it is undeniable that this is how a shocking love story began: it was at the audition for High School Musical when the arrow was given. The studio had decided to do some chemistry tests to determine the perfect couple to headline this teen story. Efron himself told in dialogue with THR: “At script readings, I was paired with Vanessa Hudgens.”.

The connection between them was evident and so they decided that they would be responsible for interpreting Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the film that would be released in 2006. However, since 2005 They started dating keeping a low profile. They were only shown at Ashley Tisdale’s birthday party, even before the premiere of the trilogy. “We created a bond from the beginning. We were like, ‘We’re doing this together, it’s us or nothing.”Hudgens explained in an interview with People.

That was how, with the premiere of the film, they did not try to hide their love. They began walking red carpets, participating in events and receiving awards as an established couple. They even traveled to Hawaii and accompanied each other in the new projects that took them off as figures of the Mickey Mouse company. Still, it didn’t seem like a long-term romance. On the contrary, they chose to live from day to day. This is how Vanessa made it known in 2009 during a conversation with People: “I believe that get married and start a family It’s great, but I’m so focused on my career right now that it doesn’t really cross my mind.”.

Anyway, in 2010 and five years of maintaining a relationship, the actress insisted in a Glamor report: “From the beginning we had a connection, I think everyone could see it. I guess we now have a mature relationship. I think we inspire each other. I love having someone to grow up with.”. In December of that year, different sources confirmed his breaking off although, a month later, rumors of reconciliation surfaced after they kissed at the opening of SHG’s Eden Hollywood.

Weeks later, Hudgens revealed that they were still friendly and trying to resolve their conflicts. But by March 2011, it was not long before he announced his definitive separation. Apparently, their new film projects forced them to keep their distance for too long. Also, according to reports People, during the last years of relationship, Zac Efron had been struggling with his addiction problems. This could have weakened the link. Gabriella Montez’s interpreter told The New York Times: “I went through a phase where he was very fed up. The girls ran after him and I gave them dirty looks.”.

Finally, in September 2011, Vanessa Hudgens proved that the relationship was already a thing of the past when she began dating austin butler, who recently starred in the Elvis biopic. She was in a relationship with the actor for nine years, staying far away from contact with Zac Efron. the gallant of High School Musicalfor his part, remarked in a conversation with THR: “She is a sweet and really interesting woman”.