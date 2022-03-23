The real risks of investing in cryptocurrencies

The interest in cryptocurrencies has grown a lot in the last two years, and it is no longer just small investors, but also large institutional firms that have considered it strategic to invest in this sector.

Why? It is likely that the expansionary policy of the central banks to try to mitigate the effects of the pandemic has collaborated. For example, a third of the dollars in circulation have been printed in this period and we are beginning to see the consequences of that now.

Cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin, which was born 13 years ago as a response to the financial crisis at the time, are gaining strength as a haven asset or as another way to diversify investment portfolios.

Many people ask if it is possible to invest in cryptocurrencies by reducing the risk, when in fact the risk is implicit in the word investment. Profitability and risk are an inseparable binomial associated with everything that is investing, so any investment will always have a risk, greater or lesser, but it will have it.

Risk is generally related to volatilityTherefore, the higher the volatility, the higher the risk. And cryptocurrencies are volatile, of course. So is it possible to invest in cryptocurrencies without volatility? Yes, with the so-called stablecoins, cryptocurrencies whose value is linked to a “stable” asset, usually the dollar.

Unlike the traditional money that we have in banks, where the profitability is practically zero if you are lucky enough not to be charged for having it there, stable cryptocurrencies can be put to “work” in decentralized finance computer protocols or platforms. centralized in which returns of up to two digits can be obtained.

It is recommended to have basic knowledge such as knowing how to manage a wallet

So can I invest in cryptocurrencies without risk? No, it is possible to invest in cryptocurrencies without volatility, but there are other risks. We are talking about technology, so, as always, we do not recommend investing in something that is not understood and, if it is done, always in small amounts that one can afford to lose.

First of all, to be able to operate directly with a decentralized finance protocol, you must have some basic knowledge such as knowing how to manage a wallet and the custody of the funds or knowing the blockchain in which they are going to transact and how their commissions work.

You also always have to keep in mind the risk of your own stable cryptocurrency if it were the case that it ceased to be, that is, that it lost its parity with the dollar or with the asset with which it is correlated.

Operating with a computer protocol itself is already a risk, because it can be hacked or there is a programming error that causes funds to be lost. of course that there are very solid protocols, extensively audited, that have been working for years without any problem and with volumes and liquidity that many traditional markets would envy, and these are precisely the qualities that we must take into account.

What is not recommended is to get carried away by siren songs of disproportionate returns from new protocols that do not have the characteristics mentioned above.

In the case of choosing to use the services of a third party, such as an online company or platform, some risks remain, others disappear, but new ones arise. The most technical knowledge is no longer necessary because someone else does it for us, the risks inherent in parity remain and the risk of the protocol disappears, but is transferred to the platform or company.

Now it is the platform or company that can disappear with your funds, or the one that can be hacked or stolen even from within by those who have access to those funds. Again, you have to resort to common sense, go to reputable platforms or companies, with years of experience, audited, insured and with qualified personnel.

