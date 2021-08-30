The real rivalry between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer on the Top Gun set is pure 80s testosterone

One of Val Kilmer’s most famous roles is that of Iceman in Top Gun, with Tom Cruise. The actor had previously talked about his relationship with Cruise on the set of the film in 1986, but now he’s back on the subject, and has revealed that in addition to the conflict between Iceman and Maverick in front of the camera, there was also a rivalry outside. from the screen.

But that doesn’t mean that Val and Tom really had problems with each other. As Kilmer revealed in Val, his new documentary on Amazon Prime, the issue has more to do with how both actors prepared for their scenes.

“There weren’t a lot of details about Iceman’s character in the script, so I wanted to deepen it and make it real,” Kilmer explains in the documentary. “I gave him a backstory where he had a father who ignored him and, as a result, was dominated by the need to be perfect in everything. This obsession with perfection was what made him so arrogant.”

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

Any tension in real life between him and Tom, therefore, was the result of the effort to make what was happening in front of the cameras realistic.

“I was also purposely playing with the rivalry between Tom’s character and mine off-screen,” continued Val. “And in the end it happened that the actors, in the purest ‘method’ style, split into two different factions. On one side there were Maverick and Goose (Anthony Edwards), and on the other Slider (Rick Rossovich) , Hollywood (Whip Hubley), Wolfman (Barry Tubb) and me, Iceman ”.

But, to be clear, he and Tom have no problems whatsoever to date. “It was fun to play with the conflict between our characters, but I actually always considered Tom a friend, and we always supported each other,” concluded Val.

Val’s benevolence towards Tom has been confirmed over the years in various interviews. During an “Ask Me Anything” interview on Reddit in 2017, Val had nothing but good things to say about Tom.

“He was great. We were all pretty rowdy – me, the actors and the actual pilots involved in the film – so I was actually a little sad for Tom, because we all had time to have fun and hang out with the cute extras, and shoot around San Diego. in the car. But Tom was always busy in some scene and he could never go out with us … “

Tom and Val are expected to reunite in the next and highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Due to Covid-19, the film’s release date has been postponed several times. The latest news, second Deadline, is that the film will be released in US theaters on November 19, 2021. Filming took place between May 2018 and June 2019.

Via Esquire Spain

