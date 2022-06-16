the real story behind the film with Angelina Jolie

A mother willing to do anything to find for her son and the corrupt police of the Prohibition years are the protagonists of a shocking story

On June 16, in the second evening of Network 4airs Changeling2008 film directed by Clint Eastwoodwhich has as its protagonist Angelina Jolie. The film, set between the 1920s and 1930s, is inspired by a true story that shocked the whole world.

The real story behind Changeling

The protagonist of the story is Christine Collinsa single woman with a named son Walter. We are in Los Angeles in 1928 when the child, after his mother gave him money to go to the movies, disappears mysteriously. If at first the city police do not give any importance to the case, in the days following Walter’s disappearance it becomes a national case: it is talked about in the newspapers, and public opinion puts strong pressure on the police to find the child. . Five months pass and finally the police find again Walter Collins. It is a boy, tracked down in Illinois, who claims to be the son of Christine Collins. The local police then start sending photographs and letters to the woman who, desperate, agrees to pay for the train ticket to get him to Los Angeles.

Once he arrives, however, Christine realizes that the little boy just got off the train he is not his son. A police officer, JJ Jones, pressures her and convinces her to welcome the baby into her home. Despite her, she accepts, but after three weeks she returns to the District to assert her reasons: that child is not her son, and to prove it she brings with her some medical tests and the testimonies of some friends. Thus, the police find themselves cornered by her: they cannot afford to agree with them and make a bad impression in front of the entire nation. The agents then decide to accuse Christine of being mentally unstable, and arrange for her to be locked up in a psychiatric hospital. Only some time later the boy confesses: his real name is Arthur Hutchens, and he pretended Walter Collins to go to Los Angeles and meet his favorite actor. Christine is thus released from the asylum, and shortly after the case is solved: Walter was killed by Gordon Stewart Northcotta serial killer who also molested and killed three other children. In 1930 the killer was sentenced to death, but not for the murder of Walter: the latter was sentenced to life imprisonment. mother by Northcott, who had participated in it.

Angelina Jolie and the battle for custody of the children

Changeling is a film that highlights some of the saddest and most disturbing aspects of American society in the years of prohibition, first of all the corruption and arrogance of the police in the face of a delicate case like that of Walter Collins. But it also tells the strength of a mother willing to do anything to find out the truth about her son, masterfully played by Angelina Jolie (nominated for the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs for this role). And, a few years later, it is the diva herself who has to deal with one legal battle for the custody of her six children, after divorce from Brad Pitt. A battle that lasted well six yearsconcluded (for the moment) in 2021 with a review of the decision of the judge who, in 2020, had agreed with Pitt: the fight seems, therefore, still far from the end.

