the real story behind the movie by Mila Kunis for Netflix

‘The Girl Who Had Everything’ has become Netflix’s most recent hit since its arrival on the platform on October 3, stealing the game even from ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’, an adaptation by Stephen King released two days before. Therefore, the figures not only confirm the popularity of a Mila Kunis who, despite lavish little and without much recognition, is still a name that hooks the audience, if not the popularity of true stories.

It seems that there is nothing better for a movie than being set in a true story. The audience is not only amazed that what they see on the screen has a real basis, but also encourages the conversation, the search for information and, ultimately, generates a noise that helps the success of the film.

Ani FaNelli, the character of Mila Kunis, is a girl who seems to have it all, a highly coveted job at a major magazine and a perfect fiancé. But everything falls apart when the director of a crime documentary (how much do Netflix know about that) contacts her to tell her all about an incident from her adolescence that she kept hidden. Based on the homonymous book by Jessica Knoll, the story is inspired by a real event that we are going to narrate next.

‘The Girl Who Had Everything’: True Story

In the film it is revealed that Ani was raped as a teenager by three classmates. However, the three always denied what happened and everyone else ended up not believing Ani, including her mother. Then there is a shooting at the school in which two rapists are killed and the third is paraplegic. Interestingly, the latter becomes a senator and activist against weapons.

Knoll, the author of the book, took a year after publication to tell (via Today) that she had an experience very similar to that of her protagonist:

I always feel undeserving of being called things like brave because I had to open up in fiction. There were these grieving things inside of me. I desperately longed for the release of publishing my story on paper, and the validation of acknowledging what had happened to me as rape. I needed that. But on the other hand, I was afraid that people would read it and come to the same conclusion that people did when I was in high school, that no rape had occurred and that I had somehow consented to participate in it.

Some of Ani’s words, “My anger is like carbon monoxide. It’s odorless, tasteless, colorless, and completely toxic,” are from Knoll herself. However, we already told you that the shooting is fictitious. Knoll hasn’t said what happened to her rapists or if they went back to acting with more people when they got off scot-free, so it’s not like we know if this news is good or bad. Although according to Knoll the death of both, turned into victims, is even worse for Ani:

I still had the idea in my head that what happened to Ani wasn’t bad enough, because that’s what happened to me. I thought I had to make it worse. She now bears the fact that they are ‘good victims’. They have been shot to death. The community mourns their deaths. Then on top of that, Dean does something good with what happened to him and makes it harder for her to confront him.

In the movie Ani manages to tell her truth when she lands a job for the New York Times, just like Knoll did with an essay. However, this is not from the author’s book, but an addition to the movie. The author, she told EW, saw this license well.

It’s very meta that it’s a fictional story, a fictional character, but there are even more elements that are inspired by my real life on film. I like looking at the year after I wrote the book and my essay, and the reaction to it, or going on a TV show to talk about it. I liked that we embedded that in the film because I think it makes for a more epic journey for Ani.

‘The Girl Who Had Everything’ is now available on Netflix.