The realme 9 Pro has just plummeted to 269 euros in its best version

This mid-range terminal is being a sensation.

I really take some few years on the market, but this short time has served to position itself as an ideal candidate to replace the forgotten Huawei in the smartphone landscape. With great releases, it has managed to be among the biggest, the ones that sell the most, and today we bring a new best selling sample with Android 12 that pulls its price.

The realme 9 Pro, recently launched by the Chinese firm, falls to the €269 in its version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. this is a price 80 euro lower to which they are sold on the official website of realme (PVP 349.99 euros). An good savings for one of the realme jewels of this year that intends to unseat terminals like Samsung Galaxy A53 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Buy the realme 9 Pro for 269 euros (RRP €349.99 )

Although we are facing a mid-range terminal, we do not stop having a mobile with great specifications in our hands. We have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 120Hz IPS panel adaptive refresh rate. In its strong plastic body we find 2 integrated microphones to get a good Noise Cancellation on calls, and its high-quality speakers. In addition, on its side we have the fingerprint reader, very common in this price range.

The power is given by the Snapdragon 695 processor of Qualcomm together with 8GB RAM LPDDR4X and the Adreno 619 graphics chip. This set achieves more than 400,000 points in the Antutu performance test. On the other hand, this model comes with 128 GB of internal memory UFS 2.2 expandable with micro SD cards. All this power has been put into a slim body of 8.5 mm thick and 195 grams weight, impressive.

In the rear, his 64 MP triple main camera takes all the prominence. The standard lens is accompanied by an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro lens, all signed by Omnivision. The integrated screen camera is from Sony and has 16 MP. It is a very good camera for selfies and high resolution video calls.

This realme 9 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 33 W, which will quietly give us 2 days of normal use. As for connectivity, we are facing a very good example of a complete mid-range: 5G, NFC, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM, GPS and 3.5mm Jack.

