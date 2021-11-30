The Realme GT 2 Pro render leaks outline a high-level device

Following the latest leaks on Realme GT 2 Pro who had given us the opportunity to discover its performance and support for super fast charging from 125 W, in these hours the leaker OnLeaks has published i Realme GT 2 Pro render leak.

The leak renders are concentrated on the back of the Android device, and for a good reason: the horizontal island of the main camera is a clear reference to the module that Google had introduced on the dear and old Nexus 6P.

Realme GT 2 Pro render leaks leave you speechless

According to the information published by the leaker, Realme GT 2 Pro should mount a 6.8-inch OLED flat panel at WQHD + resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.1 and Android 12 internal memory with Realme UI 3.0 customization.

The back of the smartphone, as we said, will consist of a photographic module with a double 50 MP sensor accompanied by an 8 MP sensor – the two would be separated by the dual tone LED flash -, while the Chinese company would have chosen to aim for a ceramic rear frame with the aluminum frame that embraces it on all four sides.

Little is known about the arrival price of Realme GT 2 Pro, although for OnLeaks it can be around 700 euros per exchange for the basic model; availability, on the other hand, is given for certain at Q2 of 2022.