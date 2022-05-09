The realme mobile trick to easily unlock the fingerprint reader

Related news

Realme UI has some of the most interesting options related to unlocking the mobile, such as quick start, and it also has a trick that allows, if you have a fingerprint reader on the side of the mobile, you can wake him up more easily.

This functionality also makes it possible prevent your mobile from being too sensitive touch on this sensor, so you can activate it if you have this problem.

This is one of the many realme UI options to customize the experience with your company mobile.

So you can change the sensitivity of the fingerprint reader

Unlock with fingerprint on realme mobile

Over time, mobile manufacturers have been changing the position of the fingerprint sensor between several places until you find the ideal, and many of these have opted to place it in one of the side frames, where you can adjust the sensitivity of the sensor. Follow these steps:

Open Settings.

Go to Password and security.

Click on Fingerprint.

Hit Unlock with screen off.

Tap on “Light touch” or “Firm touch”

This option will allow you to choose if you want the fingerprint reader to activate with the slightest touch selecting the light touch option, something useful to be able to unlock the mobile easily, but that can cause accidental unlocking.

Besides, the firm touch option makes it take a little longer to get this reader up and running, reducing sensitivity so you don’t accidentally activate it.

It is an option that you can find in realme UI settings on mobiles that have the fingerprint reader located on the side.

This position, like all others, has some positive points, such as the naturalness of the position in which the reader is normally. However, it also has some drawbacks such as the limitation to unlock the mobile with the hand that is opposite to the position of the reader.

