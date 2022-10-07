The reason Adam Sandler was fired from Saturday Night Live | SNL | Celeb from United States nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Adam Sandler He is one of the most famous comedic actors in Hollywood. He has starred in various films of this genre such as “A lying wife”, along with Jennifer Aniston. Before being part of the big screen, he ventured into the well-known program “Saturday Night Live”, but was fired after almost 5 years of being part of the team.

Also known by its acronym, SNL, the US television show has been broadcast since 1975, giving viewers a lot of humor every Saturday night. From here important comedians have emerged like Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Bill Murray and Will Ferrell.

Adam Sandler joined the team, initially as a writer, in 1990.. Shortly after, she appeared as part of the cast and was distinguished by her musical parodies such as Hannakuh or Thanksgiving songs.

Despite being very successful with the audience, apparently the situation was not the same behind the camera. After the 1995 season, the television channel, NBC, fired him.

The cast of “Saturday Night Live” when Adam Sandler was there (Photo: NBC)

WHY DID “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” FIRING ADAM SANDLER?

At the time, it was thought that Adam Sandler’s departure from “Saturday Night Live” was by his own choice in order to focus on his film career, since shortly after he premiered “Billy Madison”. To this was added that other members of the program have had a short step through the program throughout their careers.

However, the case of the New York actor it was one of the few layoffs that SNL has had. Sandler himself spoke of the subject some time later, assuring that NBC execs didn’t like him or his team.

Apparently, this unpleasantness was because the comedian used to distract the writers and other members behind the cameramaking jokes.

Though got along with showrunner Lorne Michaelsthis did not help him, as he too was in danger of being fired, due to the decrease in rating that they had suffered in recent seasons.

HOW DID ADAM SANDLER’S FIRING INFLUENCE YOUR CAREER?

Despite being fired from one of television’s best-known comedy shows, Adam Sandler’s career had already started to take off and the turbulence did not affect the trip.

In the following years, he premiered “Happy, “El aguador”, “The best of my weddings”, “A great dad”, “As if it were the first time” and “Click”. In many of his tapes, has invited former SNL teammates like Chris Rock, Rob Schneider and Tim Meadows.

In addition, recently has ventured into more dramatic filmsfor which he has received very good reviews due to his performance. They are between them “The Meyerowitz Stories”, “Uncut Gems” and “Hustle”.