the reason and the boom in record time

The Hollywood diva has chosen to open her official account on the well-known sharing platform for a very specific reason: here’s what

Big news for the American actress Angelina Jolie. The Hollywood star has officially landed on the well-known Instagram image sharing social network. His first post on the platform is dedicated to the dramatic situation affecting the Afghan people.

In fact, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife has always been very active in the social field and in the defense of human rights. A source close to the actress told the magazine Entertainment that Angie felt compelled to take the field firsthand at a time when women and young people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate.

The Taliban regime in fact forbids any freedom in this sense. In short, for Angelina it is important to be able to contribute in some way to amplify the voices of these men and women, who will soon no longer be able to communicate and express themselves freely.

Hence the decision to use his platform for solidarity purposes. But what is Jolie’s first post on Instagram about? The Hollywood diva shared a letter from a young Afghan girl. The actress remembers being on the border with Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11.

That was the occasion when she met refugees who fled the Taliban. A fact that happened 20 years ago. Today we return to the starting point. A comment on the post also reads that it is disgusting to see the Afghan people displaced once again due to the uncertainties and fears that have affected their country.

There have been so many lives lost, the blood shed and the money that have been used to then have this result. And all this is really something that is not understood. Angelina very much hopes that her commitment will not only help but also an opportunity for those who follow it to do the same.

Jolie’s initiative has so excited fans that in the space of a few hours the former Mrs. Pitt has already scored almost eight hundred thousand followers. While the post he shared is registering numerous likes and comments.