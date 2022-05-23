The reason behind Marvel’s bet on teen heroines

Unlike DC, which is constantly relaunching its superheroes, and more frequently Batman (“The Batman” is the highest-grossing film of the year with $770 million), marvel has fulfilled in the cinema everything a cycle (which has more than 30 films), which is complemented by a new list of series on the Disney + platform.

Which is why the Marvel Universe (MCU), the jewel in Disney’s crown, one of the most lucrative properties in entertainment history, is in full swing. And with many of his heroes dead or retired, he seeks to redefine course. Y attract new audiences.

According to Morning Consult data, 68% of superhero fans define themselves as “casual.” Roughly the same proportion (67%) said they are fans of movies and TV shows from the Marvel franchise in particular (52% are a fan of DC movies and shows.) And millennials continue to be the main driving force behind Marvel’s success (40 percent; and 25% are Baby Boomers and Generation X). But The Generation Z are elusive for Marvel (only 9 percent), a hurdle that the company seeks to overcome.

Marvel fans are mostly male (53%) and white. Y women represent 47%; 18% are Hispanic; and 13% are black. Hence, Disney seeks to promote these segments with its bets on the small screen. With an inclusive proposal that shows, in addition to new racial heroines, LGBT+ winks: 74% of Marvel fans define themselves as liberal, progressive or independent; while 27% are Republican or far right. Disney’s plan is to fish for the litters of teenagers whose parents are now followers of the MCU.

Even though genre fatigue is slowly building, 44% of fans watch superhero movies at least once a month. A figure that increases to 61% when only Marvel fans are considered. And the superhero tv shows, which started in the 1950s with “The Adventures of Superman,” are now a staple of streaming services: 42% percent of those polled by Morning Consult watched superhero TV shows at least once a month; and 58% of Marvel fans.

The Marvel fandom is undeniably a powerful force, with untold millions of fans, who Disney is looking to continue to please with a new line of heroes, while also allowing it to expand to new audiences. In that line it will arrive at Disney + on June 8 “mrs marvel”, which will introduce Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), a teenager who is a fan of the Captain Marvel (played in the MCU by Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris), until a bracelet gives her the powers she dreams of.

“I grew up with the MCU, I was a huge fan of Iron Man, when I was in high school I would stop by a comic book store and read all the comics to me. And I also read all the Ms Marvel comics, long before I was approached for the role. Everything that is happening to me is very surreal,” he said. Iman Vellani19, born in Ontario and of Pakistani descent.

NEWS: How did you get the proposal?

Vellani: They wrote to me on Whatsapp (laughs). I did the casting and two days later they called me to see me in Los Angeles to see if I had a lawyer. A week later we traveled with my dad and it was the most amazing day of my life. A week later I had the contract.

NEWS: How was the preparation?

Vellani: The story starts with a normal high school girl, and when I was cast for the role I was in high school. They didn’t want me to change my appearance too much to be Kamala, it was not the idea to have super worked abs. But we rehearse a lot of fight choreography, and my stunt double is a genius.

NEWS: What does this character add to the Marvel universe?

Vellani: I think it’s incredible that a company as important worldwide as Marvel creates space for a character like Kamala. There are many Muslims around the world who never had this positive representativeness in hollywood. Changing how we see Muslims in the mainstream media, showing the funny side, is not something we are used to. I hope the audience finds something to relate to, whether it’s Kamala’s experience, her community, her family.

NEWS: Is it a wink also for the teenage female audience?

Vellani: I wish I had this kind of show when I was growing up. It is very important that girls can see themselves as superheroines. women are so underrated that this character is very special. She is sensitive, funny, strong, very human, she is someone with whom one can see reflected. And she is very nerdy… The face of the young people in the MCU, Spider-man has already left high school, we need someone to fill that place.

NEWS: And will there be other female superheroes taking over the scene?

Vellani: Yes! There are already many. Riri Williams, “Ironheart”, is coming soon. He is one of my favorite characters, I hope one day we will work together.

The female heiress of Iron Man would arrive with a series towards the end of 2022, played by Dominic Thorne (25 years old), who could have a crossover with Don Cheadle, the avenging War Machine, protagonist in turn of the series “Armor Wars” (will arrive next year).

The Marvel superheroes who passed away or hung up the shield, the bow, etc., have passed the torch. Iron Man (Robert Downey) chose Spiderman (Tom Holland), although there could be another Tony Stark from the multiverse (played by Tom Cruise), and a female Iron Man: iron heart would appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the sequel to Black Panther in which shuri (Letitia Right, 28, another of the MCU’s young female faces) will provisionally take the place of King T’Challa (previously played by the late Chadwick Boseman). “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Riri Williams’ character will appear there first, before her Ironheart series,” he confirmed. Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel Studios.

Marvel’s Phase 4, which came with a long list of series on Disney +, also included the legacy of Clint Barton, in the series “Hawk Eye”, to his successor Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). In the same series appeared Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh26 years old), who will be the new black widow after the death of his sister (Scarlett Johansson); and echo (Alaqua Cox, 25 years old) will have his own series after the events of “Hawk’s Eye” and his confrontation with the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). Another inclusive twist: she is deaf and is missing a leg.

Jessica Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will be she hulk in the homonymous series (it would arrive in mid-August) that will feature the participation of Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner and Hulk) and Tim Roth (the villain of “The Incredible Hulk”, from 2008, who returns as Abomination).

And “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has just introduced a new heroine, America Chavez, who in the comics is a lesbian and here is presented as a Latina from another universe, the daughter of two women. Interpreted by Xochitl Gomez (16 years old), of Mexican descent, said she felt “proud to represent Latinos, because growing up she only had Selena Gomez and Dora the Explorer.” America Chavez will be a recurring character in the future of the MCU, which has been revamped with half a dozen young women.

“The Avengers are strong and confident. But this new wave doesn’t know how to fight, how to talk to villains, what it’s supposed to do. And he has to face those complications, plus those of adolescence in the case of my character who is the daughter of immigrants. There’s a lot of infightingbut I think that the new fans are going to see themselves reflected in that confusion”, he synthesizes Vellani.

