Entertainment

The reason behind the feud between Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow during Iron Man 2

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

After the undoubted success of Hombre de Hierro in 2008, Jon Favreau Y Kevin Feig They did not hesitate to bet on a second installment. It was in this way that two years later, in 2010, came Iron Man 2which also became a hit, both with fans and at the box office.

In this sequel, we meet Tony Stark again, played by Robert Downey Jrwho is facing his health and the demands of the government to give them the suit of Hombre de Hierro. As if that were not enough, a Russian scientist forms an alliance with a rival businessman of Tony’s to create the same type of armor and be able to take revenge on the millionaire and his family.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jean-Luc Godard: What is assisted suicide with which you decided to die at the age of 91?

48 seconds ago

I tried on the viral Kim Kardashian SKIMS bodycon dress for the first time – the fit was not at all what I expected

4 mins ago

Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Bella Hadid and more: the best looks from Beyoncé’s Roller Disco party

12 mins ago

Lizzo, Barbie, Melissa and other “big girls” we love

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button