The reason behind the feud between Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow during Iron Man 2

After the undoubted success of Hombre de Hierro in 2008, Jon Favreau Y Kevin Feig They did not hesitate to bet on a second installment. It was in this way that two years later, in 2010, came Iron Man 2which also became a hit, both with fans and at the box office.

In this sequel, we meet Tony Stark again, played by Robert Downey Jrwho is facing his health and the demands of the government to give them the suit of Hombre de Hierro. As if that were not enough, a Russian scientist forms an alliance with a rival businessman of Tony’s to create the same type of armor and be able to take revenge on the millionaire and his family.

Iron Man 2 was just as successful as its predecessor.

The film, in addition to having its main actor, marked the return of Gwyneth Paltrow Y Jon Favreaubut also marked the debut of Scarlett Johansson like Black Widow and Mickey Rourke Y Sam Rockwell like the villains of the film.

Iron Man 2 was a success again and it was in this way that new films of Marvel. And several of his actors returned to share the screen repeatedly. So much Robert Downey Jr. What Scarlett Johansson appeared in installments of avengers and of Captain Americasame with Paltrowwho also appeared in some tapes of avengers Y spider-man. However, what few know is that both actresses started off on the wrong foot during the filming of Iron Man 2.

Rumors of a bad relationship Come in johansson Y Paltrow they arose after both actresses refused to pose together during the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. At that time, there were already some comments about the situation in the air but they had not been confirmed yet. Apparently, the actress in charge of bringing Pepper Potts to life did not like all the attention she received. Scarlett received on set. She also didn’t like the fact that she was cut out of the official movie poster, while her partner got a lot of prominence.

Scarlett Johansson rushed to deny rumors of a feud claiming that it was “a relief to have Gwyneth on set to find some balance in this whole world full of men”. However, the actress Shakespeare in Love he refrained from silence, adding fuel to the fire.

The actresses did not start with the best relationship on set.

Years later, when asked about it, Paltrow revealed that there never was enmity and that he loved being able to share time with Scarlett on set because she was so much fun and they got along so well.

And apparently it was, or at least the actresses reached a mutual agreement or they knew how to put aside their differencessince they had to share the screen in three films of avengersincluded Avengers: Endgamewhere they starred in a scene full of girl power.

