The reason behind the withdrawal of Sandra Bullock after 35 years in the industry

Surely it is a temporary goodbye (she has dropped it herself), but Sandra Bullock’s retirement from the film industry It caught me completely off guard. I didn’t expect it at all, that’s for sure, more than anything because this year it will premiere (very soon) The lost Cityand a little later Bullet Train.

It could be that these two projects (in addition to the estimable Unforgivable and the successful Blindly) have granted him the necessary money to rest, but Sandra Bullock He has preferred to tell what is the reason behind this exit to avoid rumors or false information.

The reason why Sandra Bullock leaves the cinema

The film industry can be very difficult to cope with a family in your careand this is precisely what Sandra Bullock has alluded to:

The 57-year-old actress he wants to be more aware of his personal life, but above all of his two children: Louis and Laila (They are now 12 and 10 years old respectively).

Since she adopted them as a single mother after the divorce from Jesse G. James, she believes that she has been with them for a short time: "I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously".

For that reason, he will spend 24/7 with his little ones because they need you.

The abandonment will be temporary, at least until their children are 16 or 17 years old (and are close to the age of majority).

Sandra Bullock just wants to be with her family

Sandra Bullock has been in the acting world for more than 35 years, and you can leave with peace of mind knowing that you have all the recognition of specialized critics. In 2009, she took over the Oscar a Best actress by A possible dreambut his career has not ceased to be plagued with success.