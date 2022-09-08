The reason behind Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal at Chelsea.

But this Wednesday, this adventure officially ended. London club owner Todd Boehly has decided to part ways with Tuchel. And, the day after his eviction, the first information falls on the decision taken by the American businessman.

A distance would then have been created, the leaders believing that Tuchel could have facilitated several recruits. The failures of the signatures of Raphinha and Jules Koundé would have been badly perceived.

These differences ultimately cost the German his position on the Chelsea bench. In the meantime, the Blues are busy finding a replacement for him. Brighton manager Graham Potter is the favorite to succeed him.