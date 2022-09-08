The reason behind Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal at Chelsea.
A few hours after the formalization of the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, the first information concerning the reason for this dismissal comes out in the media.
589 days. This is the time Thomas Tuchel will have spent on the Chelsea bench. Arrived in January 2020, the German coach notably won the Champions League with the Blues, four months after his appointment.
But this Wednesday, this adventure officially ended. London club owner Todd Boehly has decided to part ways with Tuchel. And, the day after his eviction, the first information falls on the decision taken by the American businessman.
According to the British media and the German daily BILD, Todd Boehly wanted to roll up Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. However, Thomas Tuchel was categorical: no CR7. The German would have retorted that the presence of the fivefold Ballon d’Or “would destroy the state of mind of the locker room“. A response that would have been badly experienced by the man who arrived at the head of Chelsea last June.
A distance would then have been created, the leaders believing that Tuchel could have facilitated several recruits. The failures of the signatures of Raphinha and Jules Koundé would have been badly perceived.
These differences ultimately cost the German his position on the Chelsea bench. In the meantime, the Blues are busy finding a replacement for him. Brighton manager Graham Potter is the favorite to succeed him.
