The reason Drew Barrymore walked away from the cinema

As the protagonist of never kissed and 50 First Dates, Drew Barrymore became one of the most iconic actresses in the cinema of the 00s. However, the actress has been away from movies and recording sets for some time.

It’s not because of his rejection of Hollywoodconsidering that she has her own talk show and continues to work as a producer. It is rather the difficulties that the recording sets generate to his current life and the changes he has had.

Why did Drew Barrymore walk away from the cinema?

Drew Barrymore was only five years old when she made her debut in the film industry, one that has accompanied her throughout her life. Especially after his performance with Steven Spielberg in ET, where the director became a kind of artistic godfather.

However, in recent years the actress has moved away from the movies and has focused on behind-the-scenes work and his own talk show. It was in 2015, seven years ago, when he premiered his most recent film, I miss you already.

On this, Drew Barrymore confessed thate is a conscious choice and that he has no desire to return to the cinema. “If I’m honest, the answer is no. I don’t want to be on a recording set right now.”said the actress in conversation with Andy Cohen.

The reason? The birth of her children inspired her to take a break after spending almost her entire life on recording sets. “I stopped making movies when my kids were born because I’ve been doing it since I was in diapers. I had no doubt that I should take a break to be present for my children»assured.

Drew further added that he did not want «being on a recording set asking a nanny how are you my children». However, Drew Barrymore he did not rule out returning to the cinema once his children have grown in a couple more years.

What’s more, has been quite busy with her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, It’s been on the air for two years now. It was in this where he surprised his fans by recreating an iconic scene from Never Kissed.