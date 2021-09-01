the reason for his choice

Actress Cameron Diaz hasn’t been seen on film sets for some time. This is the reason that led her to want to leave acting.

Among the many talented American actresses there is also the name of the good girl Cameron Diaz, long gone from the sets. The latter has taken part in many successful films in her career, including The Mask, Everyone’s Crazy About Mary, Vanilla Sky, In Her Shoes – If I Were Her, Gangs of New York, Being John Malkovich. An actress with a natural talent, who lent herself perfectly to interpreting roles that are very different from each other and in which innate skill has emerged. Let’s find out information about this beloved character.

Cameron Diaz, the origins of the actress

Born in 1972, Cameron Diaz was born in San Diego in California, from the American father of Los Angeles but the son of some immigrants with origins Spanish Cubans and the American mother of German Dutch and English origins. As for Diaz’s education, we know that she attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and at the age of 16 she then chose after high school to leave the world of studies and devote herself to her modeling career. So it was in fact that with the Elle agency he went to work for a period in Japan. Following this experience, she then returned to America where she continued her modeling activity for some time.

It was in 1994 at the age of 21 that he made his film debut with the film The Mask, working alongside Jim Carrey. A truly incredible debut, since in reality with this film he had the opportunity to make himself known and have paved the way to success. It seems that at the time of her participation in this work she was not known, but she was still taken for the part after having done many auditions, obtaining the role of female protagonist. Many films in which she took part later and which brought her directly to Olympus among the most popular actresses.

Cameron’s love life, her most important story

As for the love life of the woman, it is known an engagement she had from 2003 to 2007 with singer Justin Timberlake. The most important relationship for the woman, however, is certainly the one with Benji Madden, with whom she married in 2015. It seems that two of us in fact decided to have a private Jewish ceremony inside their home in Los Angeles, then organizing an intimate dinner only with family and friends, including celebrities from the world of cinema such as Drew Barrymore, Reese witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple also gave birth to their first child Raddix Madden in January 2020.

Cameron Diaz, a strongly desired daughter

On December 30, 2019 she was born Raddix Madden, the daughter of Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. It was only in 2014 that Diez had released some statements in which she felt having children was too demanding a job. The woman also admitted that she had never been attracted to motherhood. Everything apparently changed with the arrival in her life of her partner Benji Madden, married in 2015. The couple immediately expressed a strong desire to have children together. Apparently, however, according to what was released by Usweekly, the couple tried to have a baby for a good 5 years, using any option in which acupuncture and in vitro fertilization were not lacking.

For the two, however, there was nothing to do, and it was for this reason that they made the decision together to rely on a surrogate mother. And it was in this way that the couple were able to celebrate the arrival of little Raddix who completely revolutionized their lives. Diaz therefore became a mother for the first time at the age of 47, experiencing moments of pure joy.

Farewell to the cinema, that’s why he made this choice

As many have known by now Cameron Diaz has decided to go thereax the world of cinema. It was in fact in 2018 that the woman, as reported also by Sky Tg24, announced her retirement from the scene. It is a very conscious choice, taken with great courage, and for a valid reason. In fact, the woman has decided to dedicate herself body and soul to herself and her family, especially after the birth of her little Raddix. Unthinkable for Diaz to be able to stay on a movie set for 12-14 consecutive hours and never have the opportunity to be with her little girl, who is just over a year old.

For Cameron, however, it does not seem to be a problem to stay away from the world of cinema and, as also reported by Fanpage, he released a statement in which he explained that he loved acting, but there were different parts of his life that did not go well and he could not. to manage. Now, however, she is much more serene because she manages to distribute her commitments and her routine very well, and it is an absolutely beautiful and satisfying feeling for her. It is therefore not known if we will see her again one day on the set and the actress herself added a “never say never”, even if right now she is enjoying her family serenity.

Cameron Diaz, a deep pain

Unfortunately, in the course of her life Cameron Diaz also experienced very painful moments. It was in fact in 2008 that unfortunately the woman had to face the loss of his father Emilio Diaz who passed away following pneumonia. A very sad moment for the woman, who lost one of the most important people for her. However, it was apparently thanks to her friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow that she was able to better cope with this tragic event. In fact, it seems that in the Harper’s Bazaar newspaper the actress explained that Paltrow had a very important role in that period, since she was close to her and always supported her.

Thanks to her friend she also developed a great love for the British world, which she defined as an extraordinary universe. Especially the Brits appreciate their sense of humor and charm.

The fight against acne, its insecurity

Actress Cameron Diaz has often been talked about a lot for the extraordinary beauty of the woman, who even today, despite approaching 50 years of age, looks really beautiful and fit. Not many will know however that in the past it has suffered from acne. A truly unpleasant problem that according to what is written in his book The body book: the Law of hunger, the science of strength and the other ways to love your amazing body of 2014. difficult for her often as a teenager to feel comfortable with her body.

The woman explained that she had terrible defined skin, and that it was often frustrating and embarrassing for her to show up with this problem which caused her to often feel uncomfortable. Fortunately, while growing up, the woman apparently managed to solve this problem, but in her past it was a limiting nuisance.