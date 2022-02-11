The reason for that big table between Putin and Macron

During this week’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on the Ukrainian question, the two heads of state have always remained at a great distance from each other: they did not shake hands and he amazed, among other things, the huge oval table at the two ends of which Macron and Putin held their meeting. Apparently excessive distancing measures even in the context of a pandemic, as other diplomatic meetings have taken place in recent months.

Initially, the distance between the two leaders was seen as a kind of diplomatic message, a symbol of the distance of the positions between Europe and Russia on the Ukrainian situation. In fact, according to the news agency Reuterswho heard sources within Macron’s staff, the reason is that the French president would have refused to have the Russians take a swab upon arrival in the country, “to prevent Russia from getting hold of Macron’s DNA” .

As the French sources explained a Reutersthe reason would have been sanitary: Macron would have been asked to choose between having a tampon made by the Russian authorities and being able to approach Putin, or not to do so but be obliged to maintain a strict physical distancing.

Putin is notoriously very attentive to health measures and spends most of his time isolated to avoid contagion: “The Russians told us that Putin must be kept in a strict health bubble,” the sources said.

Macron had taken a test before leaving for Russia, and then repeated it upon his arrival, but he had had it done by his personal doctor: “We could not accept that [i russi] get their hands on the president’s DNA, ”a source told Reuterswhich however did not specify the precise reason for this precaution.

– Read also: Putin lives in a bubble to protect himself from contagion