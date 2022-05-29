The reason for the impossible reappearance of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

In the last days, the names of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They have attracted the attention of various media due to the trial in which both are accused of mutual aggression. In this sense, social networks have been an important channel where fans and critics of artists express their ideas about this controversial legal battle.

MORE INFORMATION: Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Assault Accusations Are ‘Insane’

For this reason, various requests from followers of the interpreter have also been made public, in order for him to return to acting with one of his most iconic characters, in one of the most successful franchises in the world. However, this reappearance would be just a simple wish of the fans, since the artist has made his position very clear on the matter.

Next, learn why the return of Johnny Depp a “Pirates of the Caribbean” with his character Jack Sparrow.

FAN REQUESTS

In 2003, it premiered “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, the first film of the successful saga that brought Johnny Depp in the lead role. Critically acclaimed, the feature film earned the performer the award for best actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awardsin the MTV Movie Awards and in the Empire Awardsin addition to being nominated in the Golden Globesthe Bafta awards and in the Oscar.

Thus, the Captain Jack Sparrow became a fan favorite, who got to know him better in the other installments of the franchise. In this way, for 5 films, the character was the main protagonist of these stories.

Despite this, the legal controversies of Depp they made that Disney I removed it from the paper for the sixth installment. In that sense, after the new revelations of the trial, more than 700 thousand fans have gathered and have signed two important petitions. In these, the study is requested to rehire the artist to continue in the popular role of the saga.

Johnny Depp participated in 5 “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies (Photo: Disney)

WHAT JOHNNY DEPP SAYS ABOUT HIS RETURN TO “PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN”

However, something that many of the followers ignore is that Johnny Depp has already made a drastic decision about returning to interpret Jack Sparrow and so he has let it be known in the trial in which he is now participating.

In an intervention in court he was questioned by the legal part of his ex-wife. In this way, Benjamin Rottenborn asked the interpreter: “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas… Nothing in this world would make you go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, right?”.

Given the affirmative response of the artist, he made it clear that he has no intention of returning to work on a new installment of the franchise. Apparently, not even a juicy sum of money would encourage him to resume his characteristic role.

THE FUTURE OF THE “PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN” SAGA

Although critical reactions to the latest films in the saga have been negative, fans hope that the return of the actor will increase the number of fans of this story.

Disney, meanwhile, is already looking for replacements for the characters. So the producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that they are working on two ‘spin-offs’ of the franchise. In this way, margot robbie could take on the lead role in an upcoming production.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could be the main actor of a third project of this franchise. If so, the interpreter of “Fast and furious” would add another family format film to his filmography, after “Jumanji” Y “Jungle Cruise”, both blockbusters.

According to specialized media, the actor could star in a future film of the saga (Photo: Dwayne Johnson / Instagram)

WHERE TO SEE THE “PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN” FILMS?

Currently, the 5 films of “Pirates of the Caribbean” can be seen through Disney Plus. Therefore, you only need a subscription to the famous streaming platform to enjoy them.

movies of the saga