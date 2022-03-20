The reason for the sudden absence of Juan Betancourt in ‘El Desafío’

Friday nights are undoubtedly being for Antenna 3 and its second edition of ‘The challenge’. A program in which various celebrities are put to the test each week with different challenges to obtain the best score from the judges.

But, the contest has not started well at all, and it is that in the first gala, they had to face the loss of Tamara Falco in the jury, being replaced by Pilar Rubio, and it was in the second gala when another of the members of the program was absent, but this time being one of the contestants: Juan Betancourt.

It was on the night of this Friday, and after the entrance on the set of the contestants Norma Duval, Omar Montes, Raquel Sánchez Silva, El Monaguillo, María Pombo, Jesulín de Ubrique and Lorena Castell, when it was possible to see that someone was missing at the bank, and indeed, he was the Cuban model and actor.

Roberto Leal has been in charge of announcing that Betancourt would not participate in this second gala and neither in the third, something that the model had previously commented on through his Instagram stories without revealing the reason for his disappearance. “One participant is missing and that is that tonight Juan Betancourt cannot be with us. He can’t be here tonight or next week, he can’t come to the show”, reported Leal.

So far so good, but Omar Montes He could have revealed the real reason for the absence of his partner, with whom he made the first challenge together. “I, if that, I break a leg, like Juan Betancourt”, Said the man from Madrid between jokes, but leaving in the air the possible reason why he will not be on the Antena 3 program this next week either.

Javier Hernanz replaces him

Juan Betancourt’s marker will not remain at zero these finery, and it is that in his place it is already Javier Hernanzthe Olympic canoeist who is already showing that he can be up to the competition, obtaining 11 points after his first challenge. “I love the show, I’ve been a fan of the show since last year and I’m thrilled to be here with you. I really want to do the challenge and thanks for the opportunity”, commented Javier.