Apparently, the obsession with privacy for Jennifer Lawrence It started during pregnancy and, after the birth of your baby, it continues in the same terms. Now, the intrigue is knowing the reason why she does not show her child newborn.

A lot of intrigue: Jennifer Lawrence shielded her privacy

The last time she was seen pregnant Jennifer Lawrence It was during a public event in December 2021. Precisely, the American actress who is currently 31 years old, appeared at the premiere of the movie “Don’t look up” and was in a very advanced state of pregnancy.

However, before the siege of the media, he revealed absolutely nothing. Apparently, since she found out that she was going to be a mother, she decided to shield everything that surrounds this part of her private life to the maximum. Precisely, during the event, when she was asked about the birth, she only said: “All my instincts want to protect your privacy [la del bebé] for the rest of your life, as long as I can.”

And so he ended up leaving. From pregnancy to newborn, no one except her inner circle knows the sex of her child, much less, his name. Nor, it is worth clarifying, the exact date of birth, which was supposed to be between the second and third week of February.

Apparently, only the day he was born was confirmed thanks to the fact that a medium was able to have access to the Los Angeles County archives and from there they have been able to know that the boy -or the girl- was already in this world.

The reason Jennifer Lawrence does not show her newborn son

As long as the armor remains intact for Jennifer Lawrence, the media have tried, in every possible way, to contact her without success. The only thing that is known is that she is willing to do whatever it takes to make her child live away from the world of fame with which she (and to a lesser extent her husband, the gallery owner Cooke Maroney) does have to deal with.

Apparently, the actress of great roles such as her prominent role in the series The Bill Engvall Show, is very firm in her position. Close to the actress and her husband, they assure that they both think the same way.

However, last November, during an interview, she said that, although she was excited and grateful for the pregnancy, he wanted to keep his family out of the limelight. Definitely, the reason does not go much further than that and it must be recognized that many celebrities also opt for these ways of preserving their privacy.

