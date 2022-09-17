The reason Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of high school

Jennifer Lawrence has returned to acting with a new project called ‘Causeway’, recently presented at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF). During the promotion of the film, of which she is also the producer, the actress spoke about her adolescence and the difficulties she experienced at home when she was very young, It was at that moment that she confessed that she was forced to drop out of high school to later become a self-taught artist.

During the presentation speech of the film, Lawrence said that she felt totally attracted to this story because she felt totally identified with the search for a home, since she left home at the age of 14.. “I felt something in my gut when I read the script, that immediate feeling of ‘I have to do this.’ I relate to that feeling of trying to find a home, of finding a purpose,” she said. “I left home when I was 14 years old. My relationship with my home was always very complicated, “she confessed.

This is not the first time that the artist has spoken about abandoning her studies and running away from home, since in an interview for the CBS program ’60 Minutes’, the interpreter revealed that she had made the decision to drop out of high school to dedicate herself completely to acting because she always felt that she was not the typical girl who would study a career at the university . “I struggled in high school, I never felt very smart,” she began by saying in the interview. “I dropped out of high school in the middle. Technically I don’t have any diploma. I’m autodidactic”. In the interview, the protagonist of ‘Don’t look up’ stated that she had to give up many things to follow her dream of being an actress, but it was all worth it: “I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to see and I didn’t want anything to get in my way… Even my friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my professional career, ”she admitted.

Fortunately, the actress was adamant about her decision to drop out of school to focus on her career in Hollywood. although that has caused several problems with their parents. However, today they are grateful for the decision made by her daughter, who has an Oscar Award and three Golden Globes, at 32 years old.

Jennifer Lawrence returns to acting with a psychological thriller

After giving birth to her first child, Jennifer Lawrence has returned to acting with a new film project called ‘Causeway’. In the film, the actress plays an American soldier who must return to her home in New Orleans after suffering a brain injury during his military service in Afghanistan. In the film, the character played by Lawrence will try to rebuild her relationship with her mother, while she deals with her post-traumatic stress and childhood traumas.

The film has the direction of Lila Neugebauer and the participation of Brian Tyree as a co-star, and will be available on the Apple TV + platform on November 4, 2022.