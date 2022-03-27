The reason Jennifer Lawrence was rejected on Gossip Girl

Today it is almost impossible to imagine Serena van der Woodsenthe protagonist of gossip-girlplayed by an actress other than Blake Lively. However, the paper could have fallen into Jennifer Lawrence. On this occasion, we tell you why she was not successful in the casting and we share everything there is to know about it.

Gossip Girl and Jennifer Lawrence’s wishes to play Serena van der Woodsen

gossip-girlthe series created by stephanie savage and based on the novels Cecily von Ziegesar, is one of the most outstanding and successful productions of recent years. Almost a decade after the broadcast of its final episode, it is still more than present in the minds of its fans, who perfectly remember the adventures of Serena Van der WoodsenBlair Waldorf, Chuck Bass and company.

What few know is that history could have been different if those responsible for gossip-girl they would have made other decisions at the time of the casting.

A few years ago, Josh Schwartz provided some clues about it and confessed that the very Jennifer Lawrence had chances to be part of the cast. According to the producer, Lawrencewho was about 15 years old, applied to get the role of Serena. However, no luck and it fell by the wayside, which meant a frustration for his aspirations.

The reason Jennifer Lawrence failed the Gossip Girl casting

Even though he was very young at the time, it was already noticeable that Jennifer Lawrence she was talented and destined for great things. However, there was a determining factor that caused her to be rejected for gossip-girl.

In accordance with Schwartzwhen Lawrence showed up for the casting the producers already knew that Blake Lively was the ideal actress to play the “it girl” from the Upper East Side. Of course, it must be said that the 31-year-old actress was not the only famous one who was left out of gossip-girl. Something similar happened with Lily Collinswho auditioned for the role of Jenny Humphrey, which was played by Taylor momsen.

On the other hand, Greta Gerwig applied to play Eva Coupeau, Chuck’s partner in the fourth season, and it is known that this role ended up going to Clemence Poesythe French actress who plays Fleur Delacour in the film saga of Harry Potter.

Fortunately for each of these actresses, time presented them with new and good opportunities. Lily Collinsfor example, currently shines in the series Emily in Paris. Gerwigmeanwhile, stands out as a director, and Ladybird and little women give proof of this.

As to Lawrencehis career includes successes such as those of The Hunger Games and the recent Don’t look upwithout forgetting his papers in American Scandal (American Hustle) and The bright side of life (Silver Linings Playbook), which earned him two statuettes from the Oscar awards.

